It’s uncertain if high school sports will be played as scheduled, with basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics and wrestling set to begin official practice Dec. 28 and games on Jan. 4 of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s tentative four-season slate. But the allowable coaching period from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30 — with protocols in place — are moving forward for schools.
Ellensburg High School was approved last week after each team submitted a safety plan.
“There is a lot of things that have to happen between now and then, but the department of health said our COVID safety plans were consistent with the safety regulations that were currently in place,” Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer said in a Facebook video posted on Ellensburg Bulldog Athletics. “Our insurance said our plans look good and our district office supports small group instruction for our athletic events.”
While Ellensburg is set to begin small group training on Monday, Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn high schools are waiting for acceptance from the Kittitas County Health Department.
Kittitas submitted its safety plan last Friday and hopes to hear a response at the end of the week so its teams (boys and girls basketball, football, wrestling and cheerleading) can get rolling Monday.
“We submitted a plan to follow the local guidelines that are in place for outside gatherings of no more than 50,” said Kittitas athletic director Bryan Nash, who was recently hired this summer. “We got safety protocols in place that are submitted for attestations when athletes, coaches, volunteers arrive.
“... It’s kind of hard to say what’s going to happen until I get the results back — the comments and recommendations (from the health department). All we can do is hope we can do it and if they tell us no then we make adjustments.”
What’s certain, though, for practices and games to occur, the county needs to be under 75 cases per 100,000 people. As of now, Kittitas County, currently in Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start Plan, is at 42.9 per 100,000, which leaves small group practices in a good position at the moment. If the county goes above the threshold, practices would shut down until the county goes under 75 cases again.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is in the process of filing its safety plan.
“It’s always a working progress every day, just depends on what happens from the county,” Cle Elum-Roslyn athletic director Debbie Bentler said. “We’re working with our coaches, our nursing staff, district and the health department to put something together.”
