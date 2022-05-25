Bulldogs senior catcher Jack Morrill, left, pictured with freshman infielder Justus Schmidt, right, is the last member of the 2019 Columbia Basin River Dogs U15 Babe Ruth World Series team still in WIAA baseball state championship contention.
The Ellensburg High School baseball team enters a Class 2A semifinal showdown between district winners.
Into view comes second-seed Greater St. Helens League champion Columbia River (Vancouver) in a contest scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Yakima County Stadium.
The winner will see the fourth-seed Tumwater/eighth-seed WF West winner in the final set for 4 p.m. Saturday on the same field.
Third-seeded Ellensburg (16-9 overall), on a seven-game win streak and outlasting opponents by a 7-5 average this spring, prepares for its first semifinal since 2018, its fifth in eight years.
The Bulldogs are ever closer to their fourth state title since they won it all in Class 2A in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Protecting the plate for Ellensburg is Jack Morrill, a senior catcher and the last state-contending member of the 2019 Columbia Basin River Dogs U15 team that reached the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, N.D., as his teammates from Ephrata, Class 4A Moses Lake and Class 1A Quincy are out of the running.
Columbia River (20-4), unbeaten in its last 14 games with nine shutouts under its belt and carrying an 8-2 average margin, is out for its third state crown since its Class 4A titles in 1984 and 1989.