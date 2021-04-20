Coming up just short in a frantic seventh-inning rally, the Ellensburg High School baseball team dropped its third game of the season Tuesday in a midweek matchup with Grandview.
Grandview got out ahead in a hurry, scoring six runs in the first two innings and putting five more across the next five innings on just eight hits. The Bulldogs (6-3) used a big opening inning and a one-run third inning to keep it close, but after falling behind by seven runs heading into the seventh inning, that deficit was too much to overcome.
Starring for the Bulldogs at the plate were Ryker Fortier and Cade Gibson, who each finished with three hits.
Ellensburg will take a short break from CWAC play to take on some 4A schools in a doubleheader this Friday, Davis and Eisenhower.
(GHS) Cooper Kleinow, Gelo Cardenas (4) and Cole Judkins
(EHS) Devon Sitton, Ryker Fortier (2), Jacob Roseberry (6) and Jack Morrill
(EHS) Ryker Fortier 3-for-4, one RBI, two runs, 2 strikeouts. (EHS) Cade Gibson 3-for-5, one RBI. (GHS) Matthew Sauve 1-for-3, 3 RBI. (GHS) Jose Cardenas 1-for-2, 3 RBI.