...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Reid Bala (14), Jonathan Rominger (3), Jack Morrill (9), Justus Schmidt (6) and the Ellensburg High baseball team head to Ephrata for a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Saturday.
Cade Gibson (10), Ryker Fortier (1) and the Ellensburg High baseball team beat Grandview 11-1 in five Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal innings Thursday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Ellensburg High baseball team’s third tilt with Ephrata is a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament road semifinal.
The third-seed Bulldogs (12-9 overall), winners of three in a row who split their regular-season doubleheader with the second-seeded Tigers (16-4) April 30 in Ephrata, head right back to Johnson-O’Brien Stadium for a new head-to-head scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The winner reaches the championship game set for 4 p.m. May 13 at Yakima County Stadium.
Ellensburg advanced to Saturday with an 11-1, five-inning home quarterfinal win over sixth-seeded Grandview (10-10) as the Bulldogs scored four first-inning runs and four in the fifth Thursday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
Ryker Fortier batted 1-2, scored three times, walked twice and stole a base, Ty Estey (1-2) got home twice, drove in a run and walked twice, Garrett Loen (2-4) scored and batted in three runners, and Brayden Twaites (1-2) doubled, scored twice and sprang another.
Ty Estey pitched three innings for the win against three hits, an unearned run and two walks as he struck out two Greyhounds, and Twaites threw the next two frames for a hit and a strikeout.
Ephrata has taken seven of its last eight games — four by shutout — since April 14 but dropped their last outing 8-7 in Ellensburg.