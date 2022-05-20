Joe Bugni and the Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School baseball team enter Class 2A regionals against Shelton of the Evergreen Conference Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
The 2014, 2017 and 2018 Class 2A-best Bulldogs (14-9 overall), winners of seven of their last eight, are scheduled for a 1 p.m. elimination contest with the Highclimbers (17-6) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
"Shelton recently dropped down from 3A so they're gonna be good, just like the other 15 teams at this point," Ellensburg coach Todd Gibson said. "They are pretty athletic and can hit. They also have a fair number of upperclassmen so I assume they've played ball together for quite awhile."
The victor advances to the second loser-out regional round against No. 11-seed Enumclaw or six-seed Lynden at a time to be determined Saturday afternoon at the same site, and the semifinals and final are set for May 27 and May 28, respectively, at Yakima County Stadium.
Shelton, 12-1 since April 8 in pursuit of its first state title, qualified third out of the Evergreen for its first such trip since its Class 3A appearance in 2018.
Ellensburg, preparing for its latest state berth since it reached the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2019, sets out on a 39-mile jaunt down Interstate 82 while the Highclimbers set out on a 207-mile venture from the Olympic Peninsula.
The Bulldogs outscore opponents by a 7-5 average to Shelton’s 6-5.