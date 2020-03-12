This season will be one of the biggest challenges for Ellensburg High School baseball coach Todd Gibson.
Gone are seven seniors with at least four who were vital to the team’s success over the past couple of seasons that included two 2A state titles (2017, 2018).
On top of that, Ellensburg will be missing senior Hunter Gibson this season because of a knee injury. He was expected to be the Bulldogs No. 2 on the mound as well as hit in the middle of the lineup and play first base.
“Probably in as much of a different spot than we have been in a long time,” Todd Gibson said. “Going to have quite a few new faces on the field. We’re starting off with a team that originally had pretty good pitching going into it. … I thought we had the two best one-two combo not just in our league for sure, maybe top three in the state.”
With Tyler Polacek and Brady Helgeson graduated (pitched in a total of 17 games last year), Ellensburg is counting on senior Davis Spencer, who’s signed with the University Washington, to provide plenty of quality starts as Ellensburg’s ace. Last season, he appeared in 10 games and carried a 1.25 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched. He struck out 50 batters and walked 13.
The 6-foot-6 hard-throwing righty opted to not play basketball in the winter and focus on baseball during the offseason to prepare for his final season with Ellensburg.
He’s also expected to take on a leadership role.
“We’re looking for new leadership because we’ve had so many of these good kids that were in the lineup for three years,” Todd Gibson said.
As for where Spencer will be placed in the field when he’s not pitching, that hasn’t been solidified. He played right field and first base last season, but there’s a chance he could DH, too.
Senior Max Burnum will be the Bulldogs No. 2 in the rotation who also recently signed with Williston State College (North Dakota). As a junior, he pitched in five games (started in two) and threw a total of 11.1 innings. He finished with a 0.62 ERA (one earned run) and struck out 25 batters. He carded a 2-0 win-loss record.
Beyond those two pitchers, it will be a committee type of approach.
There’s a lot of vacancies to be filled out in the field. Sophomore Ryker Fortier, who played second base last season, will move over to shortstop. Third base will see either Gavin Gibson or Burnum (when not pitching) with possibly one of them playing first, too, depending on what they do with Spencer.
Riley Seed covered lots of ground in centerfield over the past couple of years, but Todd Gibson can see senior Joey Ewald step in that void who had a “pretty good summer.” It’s open for anyone’s taking, though.
Todd Gibson compared Ewald to graduated Dillon Young, someone that teams don’t have a clue about.
“Nobody knew Dillon Young’s name,” he said. “I love pulling those guys out of the hat. … I can see Joey Ewald, very similar to Dillon Young. He’s literally logged less than 10 at-bats on varsity. I love when they think you’re down a little bit and you might be a new team but they’re going to say ‘where the heck did this kid come from.’”
Senior Damon McLaughlin returns who will remain the Bulldogs utility player. He batted .311 last season in 24 games. He tallied five doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBIs.
But perhaps one of the biggest vacancies is catcher. It’s a position the Bulldogs haven’t had to give much thought for quite some time with having one of the best players in Jadon Bugni (‘18) and Cameron Campbell (‘14) before that.
Two names Todd Gibson mentioned were sophomores Jack Morrill and Kyler Delvo.
“There’s a few kids coming up,” Todd Gibson said.
Ellensburg was eliminated in the 2019 state quarterfinals by the eventual champs, Selah. The Vikings lost a few seniors, too, including shortstop Carter Young who’s playing at Vanderbilt.
While Todd Gibson believes Ellensburg and Selah will still be somewhat formidable in the CWAC, he says East Valley (Yakima) will be the toughest.
“The team on paper that I would say if anybody was favored is East Valley because I believe they have eight starters back and all their starting pitching,” he said.
Ellensburg’s jamboree is Saturday, March 14 at Rotary Park. The first official game is versus W.F. West in Ridgefield Friday, March. 20.