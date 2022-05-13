The Ellensburg High School baseball team is into regionals.
The third-seed Bulldogs took down top-seeded Selah for the second time in three tries this spring and snapped the Vikings’ five-game win streak 8-5 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament championship Friday at Yakima County Stadium.
Ellensburg (14-9 overall), which stretched its own streak to five games and will learn of its May 21 regional opponent, led 5-1 through two innings as Ryker Fortier batted 2-for-3 in all, scored twice, walked and stole a base. Cade Gibson (1-4) doubled, came home, drove in two and walked, Jonathan Rominger (1-2) doubled, found the plate, sprang a runner and walked, and Brayden Twaites (2-4) tripled, reached home and brought in another.
Ty Estey pitched six innings for the win against seven hits, five earned runs, two walks and struck out six before receiving an ovation as Twaites relieved him with the bases loaded before the first out in the bottom of the seventh. Twaites gave up a hit but sealed the evening as he struck out Selah junior catcher Ryan Bair looking.
Selah (16-6) faced second seed Ephrata (18-5) for a chance at the CWAC’s second regional seed in the 7 p.m. consolation championship Friday on the same field.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELLENSBURG 8, SELAH 5
Friday at Yakima County Stadium
ELL 0 5 0 0 1 1 1 — 8 7 1
SEL 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 5 8 4
BATTING — Ellensburg: Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2 R, BB, SB; Ty Estey 0-1, R, BB; Cade Gibson 1-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB; Garrett Loen 0-5, RBI; Joe Bugni 1-3, R; Jack Morrill 0-3; Luke Sterkel 0-3, R, BB; Jonathan Rominger 1-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB; Brayden Twaites 2-4, 3B, R, RBI. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Ty Estey (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Brayden Twaites IP, H, K.
EASTERN WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINALS
(3) CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 16, (6) RIVER VIEW 4 (5 innings)
Friday in Cle Elum
RVR 2 2 0 0 0 – 4 6 4
CER 1 (12) 1 2 x – 16 7 2
BATTING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 2-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Cole Singer 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Max Dearing 0-3, R, RBI, BB; Clay Titus 0-2, 2 R, RBI; Sam Dearing 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Dominick Johnson 1-3, R; Koen Stagner 1-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, SB; Keegan Wilder 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB. PITCHING – Caleb Bogart (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 3 K.
NEXT: EWAC semifinals: (3) Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-5 overall) vs. (2) Tri-Cities Prep (16-4), 10 a.m. Saturday, Tri-Cities Prep, in Pasco
(8) COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 13, (1) KITTITAS 2
Friday in Kittitas
NEXT: End of season