Paced by strong singles play on both sides, and a sweep for the boys, the Ellensburg High School tennis teams both won at Grandview on Wednesday.
For the boys, Joshua Rosen led the way in the first singles spot with a three-set victory (6-2, 4-6, 6-3), and in the second slot Ethan Price won his match by forfeit.
In the doubles points, the first and second doubles teams of Liam Schedler and Stuart Loverro and Bennett Huffman and Daniel Yangas won in straight sets, and third pair Emmett Fenz and Eli Lewis won in a thrilling third set tiebreaker to secure the sweep.
On the girls side, the singles points proved huge in a 3-2 victory. Blake Johnson dominated in the first singles position with a straight sets win (6-3, 6-1), and Bella Estey won a second set tiebreaker (6-3, 7-6 (7-3)) to put the Bulldogs ahead with just one doubles in needed to get the win.
The Bulldogs dropped the first and third doubles points, but picked up a win at the second doubles position behind a straight sets win (6-4, 6-2) from Kendall Steele and Kelsey Franklin.
Head coach Nels Winn named boys doubles team Schedler and Loverro and girls No. 2 singles player Estey the Bulldogs of the Match.