YAKIMA — Free throw, after free throw, after free throw.
All night, the Ellensburg High School Bulldogs had to watch Selah High School head to the line and it was truly the difference-maker in the game as Ellensburg fell 60-48 at the Sun Dome Shootout in Yakima on Friday.
But the discrepancy between the team’s free throw attempts was galvanizing.
Ellensburg attempted a mere six with only two in the second half as it tried to rally back. Selah, on the other hand, had a total of 31 attempts and made 21 of them.
Junior Noah Pepper, the Vikings workhorse, notched 29 points on the night. He spent most of the game at the line, going 14-of-16.
“He gets to the line somehow an awful lot,” EHS head coach Anthony Graham said of Pepper. “… That’s tough to overcome when the guys are playing hard like that. I thought we did a pretty good job except he scored a lot from the line. In play, I thought we did pretty good.”
Senior Bryce Messner played man-to-man on Pepper, as did sophomore Aiden Lewis at times. They limited Pepper to 7-of-19 from the field. The junior, though, hit 10-of-12 free throws in the second half.
Things looked bright for Ellensburg (2-6, 2-5 CWAC) after ending the first quarter on a 7-2 spurt to grab a 12-10 lead with a 3 from senior Riley Perez and baskets from senior Ryan Ferguson and sophomore Cade Gibson respectively.
But Selah (6-2, 6-1 CWAC) preceded to put together an 18-1 run with 12 of those points coming from Pepper. It put the Vikings up 26-13 midway through the second quarter. Ellensburg committed four turnovers in that span of its 19 of the game.
Selah tallied 11 steals and six of them were from Pepper.
The Vikings pressed with a zone defense all game and it became especially difficult in the second quarter.
“We started playing their game a little bit,” Graham said. “They were able to speed us up with their little three-quarter court zone. They were able to speed us up quite a bit and start turning the ball over which was leading to points. Once that happened with an inexperienced group, we got a little too scared to make mistakes.”
Gibson cut the deficit to 10 with a layup and 3 and the Bulldogs went into the half behind 11 points.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to nine at the beginning of the third quarter with Lewis’ jumper, but they never got closer.
Ellensburg did, however, trail by 12 with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter hoping for some kind of spark. But it missed its next two shots and Selah connected on its next three, 53-35.
Gibson scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Ferguson finished with 11.
Graham was hoping the Bulldogs could work inside the paint more than it did, especially with its height advantage. And that means getting its most experienced player more involved in Ferguson.
“I think we took too many 3s for how big we are,” Graham said. “… We took a lot of 3s instead of really pounding it inside and making sure the 3s were created inside out.”
NEXT UP
Ellensburg is back at the SunDome today for a 6 p.m. tip-off against Lakewood High School.