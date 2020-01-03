After dropping two games last weekend at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima, including one against Selah, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team defeated Othello High School 60-43 on Friday night.
The win puts Ellensburg at 3-5 in conference play.
The Bulldogs had a strong first quarter outscoring the Huskies 16-2 and then went into the half leading 28-12.
Sophomore Cade Gibson scored 11 points, sophomore Aiden Lewis added 10 and senior Riley Perez scored nine. Sophomore JT Fenz chipped in eight.
Ellensburg travels to Toppenish for a 5 p.m. tip-off today.
—Staff report