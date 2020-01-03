After dropping two games last weekend at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima, including one against Selah, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team defeated Othello High School 60-43 on Friday night.

The win puts Ellensburg at 3-5 in conference play.

The Bulldogs had a strong first quarter outscoring the Huskies 16-2 and then went into the half leading 28-12.

Sophomore Cade Gibson scored 11 points, sophomore Aiden Lewis added 10 and senior Riley Perez scored nine. Sophomore JT Fenz chipped in eight.

Ellensburg travels to Toppenish for a 5 p.m. tip-off today.

—Staff report

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.