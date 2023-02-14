Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year Emmett Fenz, center, pictured in practice Jan. 31, and the Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team eliminated Selah in CWAC Tournament consolation play Monday.
The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team ousted third-seeded, 17th-ranked Selah 63-60 on Monday in a consolation semifinal of the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament.
Emmett Fenz — the CWAC Player of the Year — scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter Monday after the Bulldogs led 21-17 through one, 36-28 at intermission and 42-40 through three. He sank four 3-pointers and came away with six rebounds and two assists.
Darius Andaya went for five of his 12 points including a pair of free throws in the fourth, and finished with two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Garrett Marrs hit a pair of 3-pointers en route to eight points, eight rebounds and two assists.
For Selah, 6-foot-2 first-team sophomore guard Jackson Pepper found 10 of his 18 points in the fourth after 6-foot sophomore guard Beau Benjamin put in eight of his 13 points in the first. Eli Wright, a 6-foot-4 honorable mention sophomore center, came away with 13 points in all.
Ellensburg is now hoping to put away East Valley for good Wednesday in its fourth head-to-head meeting this winter.
The five-seed Bulldogs (9-12 overall) are to play a 7 p.m. Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament elimination contest with the fourth-seed, 29th-ranked Red Devils (10-13), from which the winner survives to a District 5/6/8 crossover game Saturday at a time to be determined.
East Valley, featuring 5-foot, 8-inch All-CWAC second-team sophomore guard Eli Esquivel and honorable mentions in senior forward Teegan Hooper (6-foot-3) and sophomore center Chase Staymates (6-foot-8), plays to a -1.5-point average differential to Ellensburg’s -2.4.
The Red Devils took the first meeting 44-43 Jan. 7 in Ellensburg before the Bulldogs sealed the second 90-88 in triple overtime Jan. 28 in Yakima. East Valley beat the visiting Bulldogs on Feb. 7 in a 58-44 CWAC quarterfinal.
Sixth-ranked top-seed Prosser (17-4) will host 10th-ranked second-seed Grandview (17-5) for the CWAC championship Wednesday, from which the winner qualifies for Class 2A State and the loser enters the crossover round Saturday.