EHS boys' basketball

Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year Emmett Fenz, center, pictured in practice Jan. 31, and the Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team eliminated Selah in CWAC Tournament consolation play Monday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team ousted third-seeded, 17th-ranked Selah 63-60 on Monday in a consolation semifinal of the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament.

Emmett Fenz — the CWAC Player of the Year — scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter Monday after the Bulldogs led 21-17 through one, 36-28 at intermission and 42-40 through three. He sank four 3-pointers and came away with six rebounds and two assists.


