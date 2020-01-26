The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team took on the Ephrata High School Tigers Saturday evening in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter.
In the end, the Bulldogs were able to find their fire and pull ahead. After a back-and-forth contest, EHS (5-9 CWAC, 5-11 overall) won 58-48.
After coming back from as much as a 12-point deficit, the Bulldogs went into the fourth quarter down only three after a successful deep 3-point shot from Riley Perez. The third quarter performance left the Bulldogs in the best position they had been in since the end of the first.
EHS head coach Anthony Graham said Perez was instrumental in the late-game performance. He said that Perez was leaving everything on the court, playing some hardcore defense and that he brought a spark into the game that was much needed.
“I just asked those guys in the huddle, ‘just leave it out there,’” Graham said.
According to Graham, solid defense was one of the keys that allowed the Bulldogs to pull the win off. He said that they did a great job of keeping the Tigers off-rhythm and forcing them to take difficult shots.
The fourth quarter was a display of dominance for the Bulldogs as they only allowed Ephrata five points while extending their own lead.
Graham said getting this win tonight over a team as offensively talented as Ephrata (9-5 CWAC, 11-5 overall) was big for the team.
“It was a big win, you could see it in the kids’ faces,” Graham said. “It’s just, every game like this we start to believe a little more in ourselves and what we do.”
Graham said that while he was proud of how the boys played near the end of the game, there is still the question of how to bring that same energy from the first quarter on.
J.T. Fenz led EHS with 15 points, Cade Gibson added 12 points and Ryan Ferguson contributed 11.
The Bulldogs play at home against Quincy High School on Friday. They were able to pull off a dominant win last time the two met. Graham said the game will be a chance to put together all of the things the team has been building over the season.