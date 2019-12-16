The energy came at the right time for Ellensburg High School boys basketball team, and it never seemed to end.
And the Bulldog boys, leading 40-30 heading into the final quarter, got off to a bad start when Ellensburg head coach Anthony Graham was given a warning, and then a technical moments later to give Wapato High School free throws and the ball.
But Ellensburg quickly put that behind them.
There were many big plays and it was hard to pick which one was the dagger in the Bulldog 56-44 win on Saturday at EHS gymnasium.
It could have been sophomore JT Fenz’s fourth 3-pointer of the game when it put Ellensburg up 48-38 with over four minutes to play, or senior Riley Perez’s 4-point play when he knocked down a 3 while being fouled, 54-38.
Or how about Perez’s breakaway steal and then lobbing one off the backboard to freshman Gavin Marrs who slammed it in, twisting the knife even more.
At first it looked as Perez missed his layup, but Graham and the coaching staff confirmed it indeed was on purpose.
“I hope it was,” Fenz said. “I felt it was going off the backboard. It was pretty cool.”
After starting the season 0-4, Ellensburg (1-4) earned its first victory of the season after a tough slate of games. It lost to Grandview High School in the final seconds and then were drubbed by Prosser High School on Friday night.
“Obviously with the way we started, this was very much easier for the morale of the team to really get rolling,” Graham said. “We start down in Zillah, and then within 24 hours, we lose Ryan (Ferguson) and Hunter (Gibson). We’re losing guys with the most experience, guys that were expected to lead us in points. And then all of a sudden, I’m starting a freshman, three sophomores and a senior. So, there’s been a learning curve. And tonight, we saw them take another step.”
For the second straight game, it was Fenz who led the team in points with 14 on four 3s. He scored 17 in Ellensburg’s loss to Prosser, but he was elated with his performance on Saturday compared to the way he shot the ball Friday night.
Fenz said his shots were coming up short, so versus Wapato, he made sure to get more arc on the ball and finish his follow-through.
“It was really important for me to get my confidence up and just knock the first one down,” Fenz said. “That really helped me get in a rhythm.”
Sophomore Aiden Lewis and senior Bryce Messner each added 10 points, and Perez notched eight.
Ellensburg never trailed again after junior Ray Mayo’s bucket late in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 13-11 lead. Eight more Ellensburg points capped an 11-0 spurt that carried over into the second quarter, 22-11. But Wapato (0-5) responded and went into the half trailing the Bulldogs 24-20.
Ellensburg pulled ahead 30-20 early in the third quarter. Wapato trimmed the deficit to five, but Marrs basket and a Fenz 3 put Ellensburg up, 40-30, at the end of the third.
“We start slow every game out of the half, and from the start of the game,” Graham said. “Today they did a better job.”
Wapato didn’t threaten any sort of comeback in the fourth, but after hitting a pair of freebies, it was behind, 45-38, with 4:22 to play. But the Bulldogs ensued with an 11-0 run to seal the win.
NEXT UP
Ellensburg travels to Ephrata High School (4-2) for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off next Friday.