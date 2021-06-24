Despite a losing season, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team was heavily featured on the postseason CWAC all-league teams.
The Bulldogs led all CWAC teams with three first team selections: guard Cade Gibson, and JT and Emmett Fenz. Freshman Darius Andaya also appeared on the honorable mention list.
Coach of the year: Tim Garza, Selah
Sportsmanship: East Valley
First team: Haden Hicks, Prosser; Jace Durand, Selah; Nicholas Gutierrez, Grandview; JT Fenz, Ellensburg; Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg; Cade Gibson, Ellensburg
Second team: Noe Medina, Grandview; Teegan Hooper, East Valley; Brock Weinmann, Prosser; Teegan Garza, Selah; Jack Kuhn, Selah; Ferrell Medina, Grandview; JJ Reyes, Prosser
Honorable mention: AJ Gonzalez, Prosser; Julian Garza, Grandview; Khale Calhoun, East Valley; John Zambito, Selah; Darius Andaya, Ellensburg; Kaiden Rivera, Prosser; Tyrus Johnson, East Valley