The Ellensburg High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had the success they’re used to at the third Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Thursday at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser.
Chase Perez, a junior, won the 100-meter dash in 11.54 seconds ahead of Selah senior Shaun Salveson (11.65).
Josh Boast, also a junior, finished first in the 110 hurdles (in a personal-record 15.64) past Selah senior Josh Holmes (16.67), took the long jump (20 feet, .25 inches) over Selah senior Ethan Lakey (19-6), and claimed the triple jump (41-3) over Prosser junior Nehemiah Medrano (39-11.5).
Richard Wellington, a senior, won the discus (PR, 133-8.5) as sophomore Henry Joyce (120-4) came second, and Wellington also aced the javelin (139-9) over Selah senior Noah Hickman (137-9).
Adam Singer (a sophomore) and Mason Blad (a junior) tied for first in the pole vault (12-0, a PR for Singer) over Selah senior Calvin Lundgren (11-6).
On the girls’ side, junior Carsyn Arlt won the 100 dash (13.03) ahead of Prosser sophomore Faithe Miller (13.62) and sprinted to first in the 200 (27.2) as junior Isabel Montes-Salamanca (PR, 28.62) came second.
Kate Laurent (a senior, 5:19.35), Emma Beachy (a freshman, PR, 5:55.5) and Eva Herion (a junior, PR, 6:07.17) went first, second and third in the 1,600 run.
Rylee Leishman (a junior, 12:40.62) and Adrienne Herion (a freshman, PR, 13:38.54) went first and second in the 3,200 run.
Julieanne Chid (a freshman), Elaine Joyce (a senior), Montes-Salamanca and Arlt won the 400 relay (51.4) over Prosser (53.96), and sophomore Brooke Seim, junior Holly Fromherz, Laurent and Joyce won the 1,600 relay (4:12.76) ahead of Selah (4:24.83).
Faith Larsen (a freshman, 28-9) and Emily Panattoni (a junior, 28-8) threw to first and second in the shot put, and Larsen (89-1) and Panattoni (85-2) went 1-2 in the discus as well.
Next for Ellensburg is the 22-team Olympia Distance Medley Relay and 3,200-Meter meet scheduled for 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia.
CWAC LEAGUE MEET 3
Thursday at Art Fiker Stadium, in Prosser
BOYS
Dual meet scores
Ellensburg 118, Grandview 23; Ellensburg 97, Prosser 48; Selah 81, Ellensburg 64
100-meter dash
1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 11.54; 2. Shaun Salveson, Selah, 11.65; 3. George Wright, Ellensburg, 11.85
200-meter dash
1. Shaun Salveson, Selah, 23.08; 2. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 23.5; 3. Noe Medina, Grandview, 23.92
400-meter dash
1. Devin Mooney, Selah, 53.85; 2. Sam Rees, Selah, 55.3; 3. Eric Swedin, Selah, 55.76; 4. Dillon Lopes, Selah, 56.03; 5. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 57.53
800-meter run
1. Cooper Quigley, Selah, 2:01.62; 2. Theo Dittmer, Ellensburg, 2:11.39 (PR); 3. Trevor Thomas, Prosser, 2:12.6
1,600-meter run
1. Cooper Quigley, Selah, 4:32.53; 2. Jonathan Orozco, Selah, 4:40.32; 3. Nathan Shipley, Selah, 4:51.3; 4. Jared Briggs, Selah, 4:51.88; 5. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 4:54.35
3,200-meter run
1. Nathan Shipley, Selah, 10:27.56; 2. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 10:27.93 (PR); 3. Lukkes Hultberg, Prosser, 10:44.43
110-meter hurdles
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 15.64 (PR); 2. Josh Holmes, Selah, 16.67; 3. Kolbe Phillips, Prosser, 16.89
300-meter hurdles
1. Kolbe Phillips, Prosser, 44.14; 6. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 52.34; 11. Taylor Lee Boyer, Ellensburg, 59.11
400-meter relay
1. Selah 44.49; 2. Ellensburg (Joshua Boast, George Wright, Darius Andaya, Chase Perez) 44.52; 3. Prosser 46.32
1,600-meter relay
1. Selah 3:42.22; 2. Prosser 3:42.85; 3. Ellensburg (Theo Dittmer, Chase McLaughlin, Wyatt Mullings, Trevor Wolfenbarger) 3:58.07
Shot put
1. Kestin Hofstad, Prosser, 45-1.5; 2. Ethan Christensen, Prosser, 41-7; 3. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 41-6 (PR)
Discus
1. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 133-8.5 (PR); 2. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 120-4; 3. Titus Jeffery, Grandview, 119-2.5
Javelin
1. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 139-9; 2. Noah Hickman, Selah, 137-9; 3. Evan Kinley, Selah, 132-11
High jump
1. Levi Dorsett, Grandview, 5-10; 2. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 5-8; 3. Evan Kinley, Selah, 5-6
Pole vault
T-1. Adam Singer (PR)/Mason Blad, Ellensburg, 12; 3. Calvin Lundgren, Selah, 11-6
Long jump
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 20-.25; 2. Ethan Lakey, Selah, 19-6; 3. George Wright, Ellensburg, 18-8.75
Triple jump
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 41-3; 2. Nehemiah Medrano, Prosser, 39-11.5; 3. Andre Moore, Selah, 37-9
GIRLS
Dual meet scores
1. Ellensburg 117, Grandview 28; Ellensburg 91.5, Prosser 58.5; Ellensburg 99, Selah 50
100-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 13.03; 2. Faithe Miller, Prosser, 13.62; 3. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 13.69 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 27.2; 2. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 28.62 (PR); 3. Alize Jaime, Grandview, 28.9
400-meter dash
1. Nataly Amador, Grandview, 1:01.48; 2. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 1:03.04 (PR); 3. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 1:04.91 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Nataly Amador, Grandview, 2:42.95; 2. Tessa Halfmoon, Prosser, 2:44.88; 3. Chloe Mattson, Ellensburg, 2:45.31
1,600-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 5:19.35; 2. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 5:55.5 (PR); 3. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 6:07.17 (PR)
3,200-meter run
1. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 12:40.62; 2. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 13:38.54 (PR); 3. Hannah Christianson, Selah, 13:45.91
110-meter hurdles
1. Sierra Newell, Selah, 17.9; 2. Jasmine Mullen, Selah, 18.57; 3. Abby Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 18.69
400-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt) 51.4; 2. Prosser 53.96; 3. Selah 54.72
800-meter relay
1. Prosser 1:55.48; 2. Selah 2:01.52; 3. Ellensburg (Elizabeth Strickland, Keira Jester, Elsie Cziske, Annika Richards) 2:06.71
1,600-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Kate Laurent, Elaine Joyce) 4:12.76; 2. Selah 4:24.83; 3. Prosser 4:43.33
Shot put
1. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 28-9; 2. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 28-8; 3. Kimberly Hunt, Prosser, 26-9.25
Discus
1. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 89-1; 2. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 85-2 (PR); 3. Avery Barnhart, Prosser, 81
Javelin
1. Kieryann Mattson, Selah, 110-10; 2. Avery Barnhart, Prosser, 99-7; 3. Emily Panattoni, Ellensburg, 89-10
High jump
1. Halle Wright, Prosser, 5; 2. Payten Gill, Selah, 4-8; 3. Sienna Black, Grandview, 4-6
Pole vault
1. Clara Holmes, Selah, 8; T-2. Frances Valverde, Ellensburg, 7-6
Long jump
1. Kambree Blair, Prosser, 15-8.25; 2. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 14-7; 3. Jasmine Mullen, Selah, 14-4.5
Triple jump
1. Kambree Blair, Prosser, 34; 2. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 32-.25 (PR); 3. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 30-11