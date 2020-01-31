Glimpses of momentum showed from Quincy High School boys basketball, but the Ellensburg High School Bulldogs were always there to end it.
When Quincy sophomore Aidan Heikes made two 3s early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10, Ellensburg responded with two 3s from both sophomore Cade Gibson and senior Bryce Messner.
And when Heikes later made a bucket and-1, so did Gibson.
And when Heikes scored five straight points along with three free throws from his teammates, sophomore Aiden Lewis drained a 3 in the corner before the third-quarter buzzer, 48-34.
But more importantly in Ellensburg’s 61-51 win, the Bulldogs held off Quincy’s late-game rally when a lead as much as 18 in the fourth quarter waned to eight with under a minute remaining.
“That’s probably one of the bigger changes is when adversity hits these guys are starting to learn to buckle down,” EHS head coach Anthony Graham said. “… When they (Quincy) go on little runs, instead of our heads dropping, they’ve been much better about facing adversity head-on and getting a stop and trying to switch that momentum.”
The triumph was closer than the Bulldogs (6-11, 6-9 CWAC) would have liked, but it certainly didn’t help that they committed 10 fouls in the fourth (17 in the second half) putting Quincy (1-16, 1-14 CWAC) at the line a plethora of times.
But in the most crucial situations when Quincy trailed 11 with over two minutes remaining, it converted just 1-of-6 the rest of the way. For the game, Quincy was 24-of-32.
“I knew that we were going to keep battling, we weren’t going to quit,” Gibson said. “And even if the momentum was going their way, we would get it back. We just had to calm the pace down when we knew they’re getting momentum.”
Graham believes part of the maturation over the season has been learning how to respond in those situations.
And it’s been evident over the past three games that resulted in wins, including a resounding one over Ephrata a week ago who sits fourth in the CWAC at 10-5.
“That last couple of games have been fantastic,” Graham said. “The effort has been a lot better. Even tonight at times was the way we’ve been playing.”
The game plan was to take Heikes out of the game, but Ellensburg allowed him to score 31 points and he went 12-of-15 from the line. All of his six points in the fourth quarter came on freebies, but he missed two crucial ones that would have trimmed Ellensburg’s lead to nine with two minutes to play.
Those misses came after a 3 from Trey Bierlink and Heikes was fouled on the play.
“Coach told us to not let him shoot any 3s and we were having some trouble with that but I think we executed pretty well in the third and fourth quarter against him — fourth quarter especially not letting him shoot 3s,” Gibson said.
Gibson led Ellensburg with 18 points with 15 coming from beyond the arc. Senior Ryan Ferguson added 14 and sophomore JT Fenz contributed 11.
With the win, Ellensburg guarantees itself a spot into districts (top-8 move on). Ellensburg currently sits seventh ahead of Wapato (3-14, 3-12 CWAC), Othello (2-15, 2-13 CWAC) and Quincy with three games remaining.
Ellensburg went ahead 7-0 to commence with all seven points from Fenz. Quincy, though, responded with its own 7-0 run to even the game.
Ferguson scored on consecutive possessions and then found senior Riley Perez for a 3, 14-9.
Perez later added another floater and the Bulldogs led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.
After Quincy trimmed the deficit to three early in the second, Fenz scored the next four points and Gibson drained a 3 for a 23-13 advantage.
Gibson knocked down another triple from the wing and Ellensburg went into the half up 31-17.
NEXT UP
Ellensburg travels to Othello for a 5 p.m. tip-off today.