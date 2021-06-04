Since its two-game win streak last month, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team has struggled. Friday night, the boys lost their fourth straight, this time to Grandview on Senior Night, 64-54.
Outside of JT Fenz and his team-high 22 points, the Bulldogs (3-9, 3-8 CWAC) had trouble shooting, scoring just eight points in the opening quarter and struggling again in the second half and early in the fourth quarter.
Though they brought a 20-point lead down to 10 with minutes remaining, it was too little, too late, as the Bulldogs look to shift their attention to their season finale with East Valley Saturday.
J. Fenz — 22 points, E. Fenz — 11 points, Mayo — 9 points, Andaya — 9 points, Gibson — 3 points, (Grandview) Gutierrez — 23 points