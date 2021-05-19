Down by double-digits just minutes into the game, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team didn’t give in, though they could have against the top team in the league.
They gave CWU commit and Selah leading scorer Noah Pepper trouble early on, and crawled back into the game, bringing it to as low as a seven-point deficit early in the third quarter.
But it wasn’t meant to be. The more experienced Vikings came on strong in the final quarter to beat the younger Bulldogs, 70-51, Tuesday night.
The Fenz brothers led the way for Ellensburg, with Emmett Fenz dropping a team-high 19 points and JT Fenz scoring 14.
E. Fenz — 19 points, J. Fenz — 14 points, Nealey — 8 points, Andaya — 5 points, Gibson — 3 points, Conaway — 2 points
Bulldogs girls hoops game canceled
Due to several Selah girls athletes experiencing “COVID-like symptoms” the Ellensburg girls basketball game against Selah was canceled Tuesday night, with no makeup game likely.
The Bulldogs (4-1) were fresh off their first loss of the season, and will have to wait a few more days to try to bounce back against Grandview on Friday.