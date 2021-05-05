With six new faces on the varsity roster getting minutes, and over a year since he'd last worked with the team, Ellensburg High School boys basketball coach Anthony Graham had no idea what to expect before it played Prosser Tuesday.
"It's probably the most anxious I've been for a game," he said. "I was sitting on the bench pregame thinking we could see anything tonight. Overall, I think they handled themselves really well."
Though the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1 CWAC) lost to the Mustangs, 70-62, Graham was pleased with how his young team fought with an experienced Prosser squad running a full-court press.
"It's a tough team, because of that," Graham said. "Higher pressure than anyone else in our league, tough first draw, especially when tonight it was literally six guys got their first varsity minutes. I was pretty impressed with how they handled themselves early on with the press break."
Leading Ellensburg in scoring was JT Fenz, who dropped 23 points on 75% shooting.
Though the Bulldogs did handle the break well for a team with so many new faces, they did not show up nearly enough on the boards, with the Mustangs punishing the Bulldogs for second-chance opportunities.
In the final five minutes, when Ellensburg had clawed its way back into the game brought it to just an eight-point deficit, it was another Mustang offensive rebound and easy layup that prevented the Bulldogs from erasing more of the deficit.
The Bulldogs would have likely benefited from the services of 6-foot-10 sophomore Gavin Marrs, who Graham said is out for the season recovering from a back injury. On top of that, Graham said returning starter Aiden Lewis will also likely sit out the entire year for personal reasons.
But despite the challenges, Graham was just excited to be back coaching his team, and excited for the future of Bulldog basketball.
"It feels a little strange, but also fantastic," he said. "For a year now, people were asking me how optimistic I was about having a season. Just driving down here today I was just thinking about how lucky we are to at least be able to get out here and hear the shoes squeak and the whistles blowing again.
"It was a good night, obviously you want to walk away with W's, but it was a good night no matter what."
The Bulldogs will face Selah, and the best scorer in the league in Central Washington commit Noah Pepper this Friday on the road.