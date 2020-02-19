YAKIMA — The momentum reached a crescendo at the right moment for the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team.
Trailing by 13 early in the fourth quarter versus East Valley (Yakima) High School in the CWAC loser-out game at the Yakima SunDome, things got even worse when EHS 6-foot-6 forward senior Ryan Ferguson fouled out.
The paint presence, which was needed on both sides of the ball, seemed destined to be lost. But 6-foot-7 freshman Gavin Marrs filled that void and provided a spark midway through the quarter.
But EHS then lost Marrs to an injury after he went up for a basket with 2:49 to play with the Bulldogs down 56-52 when they trailed as much as 17.
And it was evident that No. 7 Ellensburg needed one of the two in Marrs or Ferguson in a 60-55 loss to No. 5 East Valley to end the Bulldogs season.
“I think it was huge,” EHS head coach Anthony Graham said of missing those two. “That’s one of our bigger advantages. They were playing well.”
In particular, what truly was detrimental is after sophomore JT Fenz and senior Riley Perez missed their shot attempts with a chance to take a lead with under two minutes left, 56-55, East Valley’s Marckos Carrillo missed a layup, but Aiden Estill was right there for the offensive board and putback for a three-point lead.
Senior Bryce Messner couldn’t find the basket down in the post on the subsequent possession and Ellensburg could do nothing but foul the rest of the way.
“Big O-board at the end where you hoped the big body would be in there,” Graham said. “To lose both big guys in the fourth obviously not ideal. But the guys that played stepped in and played really hard.”
Ferguson finished his night with eight points along with seven rebounds. Marrs started the Bulldogs’ run with a layup, assist to Cade Gibson for a 3-point play, and then an offensive rebound along with the putback for Ellensburg to trail 54-49.
Marrs shut down EVHS’s 6-foot-6 Kaleb Thorson who was held to two of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
“(Marrs) was playing really well,” Graham said. “You can see he was playing confident.”
A common culprit came back to haunt EHS in the first half. On some nights, the full-court press has often put the Bulldogs out of rhythm, typically when it’s man-to-man. But Selah used a zone press last Saturday and so did EVHS.
And while it wasn’t much of an issue in the first quarter after Ellensburg trailed 16-9 — committing just three turnovers, two coming on the first two possessions that resulted in points for East Valley — it was in the second.
East Valley drained a corner 3 and then quickly forced two consecutive turnovers. Suddenly, EHS trailed 23-9. East Valley’s Thorson worked the paint for the team’s next four points to cap the 11-0 spurt. In that span, the Red Devils hit all six shot attempts.
It gave EVHS at 35-19 at the half.
“They were able to disrupt us,” Graham said. “Even in the half-court, we were playing offense not at full speed and it was leading to not much being available. Not enough flow offensively even when we were able to get it. But it certainly affected us more in the first half than the second. Second half we were able to take care of it, no problem.”
Despite the defeat, Graham lauded the team’s effort to make a comeback near the end.
“I was extremely proud,” he said. “They hit a 3 to start the fourth quarter to go up by 13 and we still battled back and got it to one.”
EVHS will play No. 4 Prosser for the third and fourth place game at 5 p.m. today at the SunDome.
No. 1 Toppenish and No. 2 Selah will meet at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the SunDome for the district championship.
Stats: Cade Gibson 18, Riley Perez 9, Ryan Ferguson 8, Gavin Marrs 6.