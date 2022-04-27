In the end, the Ellensburg High boys’ soccer team scored all of its Senior Day goals on penalty kicks.
The Bulldogs celebrated defenders Sam Lombardi, Cory Bailey and Nathaniel Arango, midfielders Jose Santana-Villa and Kohl Hansen and forwards Mauricio Gonzalez and Cristian Ramirez-Aguilar as they kept the Mustangs out of the win column in a 2-1 (6-5) extra-time affair Tuesday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs junior goalkeeper Rafael Gomez-Vilchis had a word for the heroics after Gonzalez, Santana-Villa, sophomore midfielder Daniel McReynolds, junior forward Cole Sullivan, freshman midfielder Jesse Munguia and Hansen converted their shootout attempts and Gomez-Vilchis denied Prosser’s final try: “Vamos,” Spanish for “let’s go.”
The Bulldogs (6-8 overall, 5-6 Central Washington Athletic Conference), winners of two of their last three outings, also got the better of the Mustangs (0-13, 0-11) for the second time after shutting them out 4-0 on the road April 5.
Santana-Villa sank his 23rd-minute attempt after being fouled in the Prosser penalty area, but Mustangs senior midfielder Jorge Delgado answered with a goal in the 27th and the tie lingered through halftime, the latter 40 minutes and two five-minute extra periods.
Next for Ellensburg, fourth in the CWAC standings behind Grandview (7-6-1, 7-4) and ahead of Ephrata (6-9, 4-7) through Tuesday as the six-team May 3-14 District 5/6 Tournament approaches, is its regular-season finale at Selah (5-9-1, 4-7), a winner of three of its last five since it fell 5-1 to the host Bulldogs April 7, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
ELLENSBURG 2, PROSSER 1 (6-5 PKs)
Tuesday at Ellensburg High School
SCORING
First half
EHS Jose Santana-Villa 23’ (PK)
PRO Jorge Delgado 27’
PKs
Mauricio Gonzalez (1-0); Jose Santana-Villa (2-1); Daniel McReynolds (3-2); Cole Sullivan (4-2); Jesse Munguia (5-4); Kohl Hansen (6-5)