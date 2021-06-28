With the regular season over, and games scheduled in CWAC play finished, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team shifted into the summer season as it competed in the State 16 Boys Basketball COVID Championships in Bellevue this weekend.
Competing in the "Silver" division bracket, the Bulldogs got a taste of postseason tournament action after the real state tournament was canceled this year during an abbreviated season.
The Bulldogs played four games in total at the AAU-style event, going 2-2 and wrapping up with a tight 63-61 win over Lincoln in a consolation game. In that game, Emmett Fenz went for 29 points, exploiting Lincoln's zone with a sweet stroke from midrange and from distance.
But it was brother JT Fenz who came up huge in the final moments. After missing a free throw that would have put them ahead by four in regulation, JT Fenz scored the game-winning putback with about a second to give the Bulldogs an overtime victory.
All in all, it was a pretty successful weekend for Ellensburg. Despite opening with a one-point sudden death loss to Eastlake, 55-54 (in some AAU tournament-style events, in the second overtime it goes to sudden death), EHS bounced back to beat North Creek, 69-62, behind JT Fenz's 26 points.
In the Bulldog's third game, they fell to a solid Lakeside squad 57-52, but rebounded with their tournament-closing win over Lincoln that same afternoon on Sunday.