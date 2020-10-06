The novel coronavirus has offered nothing but inconsistency in people’s lives. Eight months in, what’s new?
So, you can only adapt. And with constant fluctuation in COVID-19 cases in the county, and Central Washington University student’s arrival on campus attributing to the rise, it canceled the first week of practice for Ellensburg High School sports after approval from the county health department on Sept. 25.
EHS cross country logged its first practice on Sept. 28 before the county rose to over 75 cases per 100,000 people.
And it seems it will remain above the threshold for groups of 10 or less to be allowed (as of Monday night, the value is 103.1 per 100,000).
But longtime EHS cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto wants to offer consistency in his student-athletes lives, which is much needed. After having pods of 10 with nine runners and one coach, he modified the pods to four runners and one coach.
“If our cases dropped down to 74 for a day, I’m not looking at messing up the schedule,” Hashimoto said. “I would really want to see those cases down where I thought they were going to stay because ... boy, we’ve had so many changes in 2020 so it’s nice to try and give the kids something stable.”
The high school academic schedule is also muddled, so Hashimoto made sure practices fit his runner’s hybrid school schedule, while also considering in less than a month, daylight savings will arrive. With school ending at 3:50 and darkness looming around 4:30, it makes it that much more taxing.
Hashimoto delved into each student’s class schedule and the days those students don’t have school, they will be sent off at 3:15.
“I kind of found a way to get everyone in there on a schedule that we think is going to be the same for a lot of weeks so we’re not having to change,” he said.
But it feels good to hit the ground running once again. But this allowable coaching period, approved by the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30, isn’t anything more than settling back into the sport, especially after a long hiatus for the 2019 state champions (girls).
But more than anything, having human interaction is what many coveted, even if six feet of distance and masks are required.
“It’s a chance for general conditioning and learning some skills. ... Learning endurance, building their strength, building their technique, things that will help them in the long term,” Hashimoto said. “Not necessarily trying to get them into race fitness for now.
“But probably the most important thing is, boy, kids have been cooped up and are aching for some human contact and see some peers. And I think outside activities are really safe. We’re six feet apart, masked when we’re not running. We’re allowed to demask while running, but keeping apart in the fresh air I think is very safe.”
And the mindset is the same for approved sports at EHS for the smattering amount of time to practice. It isn’t to prepare to win a state championship, rather “to allow kids that opportunity to connect and have some social, emotional benefit,” Hashimoto said.