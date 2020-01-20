Some of their most epic battles were in the living room after Thanksgiving dinner, but Ellensburg brothers Lorenzo Gonzalez (160 pounds) and Fransisco Ayala (132) showed what family can do, joining lower weight wrestler of the tournament Christian Davis (120) in the winner's circle Saturday afternoon at the Ray Westberg Invite.
Ellensburg put three in the finals, crowned three champions and capped an incredible week of Central Washington Athletic Conference dual wrestling with a fifth-place effort in the 16-team Ray Westberg Invite, named in memory of the longtime wrestling coach and high school instructor.
Kittitas sophomore Tony Rios (22-0) remained undefeated, easily defeating Drake Thompson (Sumner) to win the 113-pound championship for the 2B Coyotoes, who finished higher than one 4A team and two 2A programs.
“It was a pretty tough tournament today with (4A No. 3) Sunnyside, Pasco and Cheney had a great team. So I'm really happy with the way we wrestled,” Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “Coming off a week where we beat (2A No. 4) Othello, (No. 9) Prosser, (No. 17) Prosser and were right there with (No. 19) Ephrata.
“Then come in here and have a great tournament, I'm really happy with three champions and the way we're wrestling right now. But we have another tough week coming up, so we're just going to keep working.”
Selah had just two in the finals, but rolled to the team title on the strength of 10 placers to win with 191.5 points. Cheney (174.5), Sunnyside (172), Southridge (145.5) and Ellensburg (139) round out the top five.
Rios is relatively new to the sport having started as a freshman, but the Kittitas sophomore came into his own this season with 22 consecutive wins so far. He took a 4-3 lead into the second period. But near-fall points in both the second and third gave him the control needed to ride out a 11-4 decision over Thompson.
“Being the only 2B team here at this tournament, there's a lot of challenges and a lot of great wrestlers,” Rios said. “I'd heard a lot about this tournament and it's pretty special to be able to come here and win.”
This was Davis' first tournament at 120, having cut 10 pounds this week to drop down a weight class. The Ellensburg junior didn't miss a beat in leading Connell's Johnathan Magna from the opening whistle. Davis' signature is the first takedown, which he got midway through the first period. But the turning point was an escape with five seconds remaining in the second to make it a two-score match. He finished up strong, but it was that score right at the end of the second period that put him on his way.
“I thought that escape really made a difference. I wrestled the first half of the season at 126, but I feel faster at 120,” said Davis, who improved to 26-5. “Even though I dropped in weight, I feel stronger than other people.”
BROTHER DUO
As his older brother paced the sidelines like a caged cat, Ayala (6-0), who has just six matches to his credit, walked onto the mat against Selah's Jesse Salinas with confidence. Salinas went into the match with a 24-2 record, but the Bulldog freshman gained a little separation from a close 3-2 score with near-fall points with 26 seconds remaining in the first period. He caught Salinas again in the second and finally pinned him with 55 seconds remaining in the match for the biggest win of his early varsity career.
“Winning any tournament feels nice, but to win the Westberg is special in front of all my friends and family,” Ayala said. “I like first shot and keep going until they get tired. I could tell he was tired, so I picked up the pace. To be able to win this with my brother is really special.”
Gonzalez has been a finalist in every tournament except the Gut Check and went into the Westberg with just three loses in 27 matches. Cheney's Blake Seubert (28-4), who he very well could see again at the Region 4 tournament, had lost just four times. So it was match-up of titans.
Gonzalez took a 6-2 lead, worked his offense when he had the chance and finished with yet another championship with an efficient 8-2 decision over a worthy opponent.
“I finished second last year, so I was looking to come here and take my first Westberg title. To win here means a lot. It's our home tournament in front of friends and family … a lot of history here,” Gonzalez said. “I did everything I wanted to do. We're coming off one heck of a week with some tough duals. It's just a grind right now, but that's the way it's going to be for the rest of the season.”
Gonzalez wrestled the first half of the season, like Davis, he's dropped a weight class. He will finish the season at 160 and is expected to be a 2A state championship contender.
For the young Kittitas Coyotes, it was learning day at the Westberg coach Connor Treat said.
“To be able to bring the young guys here is an invaluable experience,” Treat said. “To come here and go against somebody that's so much better, you learn from that and that's the way it was for us today.”
Kittitas Paul Jones was second at 170. Defending champion Henry Rinehart of Ellensburg was third at 182 and Bulldog teammate Cole Weaver placed sixth at 145.