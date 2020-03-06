YAKIMA — The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team isn’t leaving Yakima without bringing back some hardware.
That’s the psyche the Bulldogs possess after their hopes of a 2A state title ended on Thursday after falling to No. 1 Lynden in the quarterfinals, 62-44.
It was a promising season after starting 22-0, but a regional loss versus W.F. West two weeks ago put the Bulldogs in a tough situation having to face Lynden (that had a bye) after their opening-round triumph over Liberty (Issaquah).
But with a 55-46 win over No. 6 Port Angeles on Friday at the Yakima SunDome, No. 2 Ellensburg stayed alive and moved on to the fourth and sixth place game.
“We can’t win first or second, but we can still strive to be one of the top six teams so that’s really important to us,” senior Brinley Hagemeier said.
But it didn’t matter what team Ellensburg (24-2) matches up with or the meaning, the Bulldogs keep the same energy and having the thought of “championship games.”
“We were just telling the girls you can’t take long to dwell, because those teams that dwell go home early,” Whitney said. “I think that our team is pretty strong. It’s been a great experience. We can’t get games like this in our league and preseason.”
Despite taking a 24-11 lead into halftime, Ellensburg was tested as Port Angeles (20-7) slowly closed the deficit and only trailed the Bulldogs by six heading into the fourth quarter. Ellensburg was outscored 17-10 as Port Angeles’ Emilia Long scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter.
Sophomore Dylan Philip’s basket put Ellensburg up 42-38 in the fourth quarter and then Port Angeles’ Eve Burke scored on consecutive possessions to tie the game 42-42 with 4:23 left. Then, Port Angeles grabbed its first lead of the game with 2:40 to go on Camille Stensgard’s basket.
But as Whitney preached so often, Hagemeier’s leadership manifested. She drained a corner 3 off freshman Rylee Leishman’s pass and on the next possession found junior Kami Hartrick in the paint for a 48-44 lead.
Hartrick and Leishman both went 1-for-2 at the line respectively, and then Hagemeier made her two freebies with seconds left.
“That leadership she shows — the calm — because that’s hard to find,” Whitney said. “And when in those tense moments everybody’s kind of in that anxiety and she’s where she’s supposed to be like she has all year. That calmed our team down. That senior leadership and her ability to hit clutch shots is huge.”
Both teams missed a combined 15 shots in the first quarter before sophomore Kaelynn Smith found Hagemeier in the corner for a triple with just over two minutes remaining to put Ellensburg up 6-2. Smith then added a layup and sophomore Maddie Kennedy Colson hit a mid-range jumper to give them a 10-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs hit a pair of 3s early in the second quarter from Philip and Katie Blume for an 11-point cushion.
Ellensburg finished shooting 31% from the field (18-of-58) while Port Angeles went 40% (20-of-50). Philip led Ellensburg in scoring with 12 points, Leishman added 10 (nine from beyond the arc) and Hagemeier finished with eight.
Smith notched six points but grabbed 10 rebounds along with three assists.
“I thought Kaelynn’s rebounding and her ability to get to the rim opens up people like Rylee and Dylan,” Whitney said. “Our guards did a good job of attacking the rim today.”
Ellensburg, for the fourth time this season, will play No. 13 East Valley (Yakima) after it defeated No. 7 W.F. West, 52-41. The Bulldogs won the CWAC district championship over East Valley on Feb. 22, 66-44.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.