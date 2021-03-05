Ellensburg High School linebacker Riley Gibson came off the edge, going low to work his way past the East Valley tackle, closing the gap in a hurry to strip Red Devil quarterback Aiden Estill on a critical third-and-10 with just under five minutes remaining in Friday night’s CWAC home opener at Bulldog Stadium.
Then 6-foot-6 junior Caleb Menzel picked up the loose ball on one hop and rumbled 25 yards to the East Valley 25-yard-line to seal Ellensburg’s 12-0 victory and the Bulldogs (1-1) bounced back from a loss on the road to Selah last week to win their first game of this bizarre that opened with 25 people in the stadium for the home opener in February.
The Ellensburg defense finished up with three pass interceptions and the critical strip and scoop with East Valley driving with 4:15 remaining and a chance to cut the Bulldogs lead to a one-score deficit after trailing the entire game.
“We had a double blitz coming off both sides. The play before I closed, but didn’t get the tackle. So, we dialed up the same thing and this time I got home,” Gibson said. “I didn’t really know how the ball came out, but it did and Caleb was there to scoop it up.
“I think it was the game-ender because they were driving to make it a one-score game. But that was the game right there. We needed that one stop and we came up big.”
The double blitz was called a Double Fire and Menzel broke free from the strong side and was on his way to meeting Gibson at the quarterback when the ball popped free, laying on the ground like a big ol’ Easter egg.
“It bounced up into my hands like a perfect play,” the Bulldog defensive end said. “When it popped up, I grabbed it and took off. I was hoping I would be able to score, but it was good enough to seal the deal.
“We played great defense tonight. I wish I could have scored, but we’ll take the win before we get ready for next week.”
Ellensburg took the early lead with a 10-yard scoring strike from Ryker Fortier to William Allenbaugh. Despite driving rain coming down sideways throughout the second half. Fortier found Jacob Roseberry on a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score lead a minute into the fourth quarter.
But it was the defense with pass interceptions by Emmett Hoyt, Fortier and Allenbaugh, and the strip sack by Gibson that brought it full circle for second-year coach Jeff Zenisek.
“We were just so raw last week in Selah. Not a one of these guys started last year,” Zenisek said. “We replaced 11 starters on offense and 11 on defense and a ton on special teams.
“I thought our defensive intensity was great. It’s early and it’s always good to get a win, but we made a lot of mistakes on offense. This early in the season, the defense is more developed. But I am proud of them for the steps we took this week to where we are.”
Ellensburg (1-1) travels to Prosser next Friday.
ELLENSBURG 12, EAST VALLEY 0
Ellensburg – William Allenbaugh 10 pass from Ryker Fortier (pass failed)
Ellensburg – Jacob Gibson 9 pass from Fortier