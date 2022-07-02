The Ellensburg High School football program will spend July and August in the weight room before fall workouts, having completed its 10th full-pad practice of the summer Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ 2022 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Class 4A AC Davis in Yakima and, at present, coach Jeff Zenisek and 46 Bulldog players gave it their all before Central Washington University football coach Chris Fisk and his staff in a camp June 25-28 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
“Everyone’s having their own camps now that COVID is over,” said Zenisek after his players were treated to lodging and meals with one coach per every 10 high school participants before the event concluded just before lunch time Tuesday. “We have a really good group of juniors and seniors, and a good nucleus.”
Ellensburg was one of 12 teams including Class 4A schools, Class 3A Seattle Prep and Class 2B Friday Harbor, with which Zenisek is familiar after landing his first head coaching job at Orcas Island in 1986.
Each day opened with stretching before individual technique drills and activities with Central coaches, and Zenisek said his linemen won the 7-on-7 and pass rush tournaments as they switched between offense and defense for each.
Ellensburg reached the bracket challenge semifinals, in which each team had two plays to score a touchdown from the 10-yard line and had to go for two, against Seattle Prep before falling in overtime, and the Bulldogs scrimmaged Class 4A Eisenhower Tuesday evening in Yakima.
Some Ellensburg athletes, including Joe Bugni, who projects to return as a senior quarterback/defensive back this fall after spending the summer in left field with newly-graduated second basemen Cade Gibson and Ryker Fortier, pitcher Ty Estey, who will be a junior, and the defending Senior Legion state champion Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, continue summer work in other sports.
The Pak hosted the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Carlon Park’s Archer Stadium in Selah, and game updates are online at the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Facebook page.