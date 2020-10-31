While the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) aims for a start date of Feb. 17 for football practice and games (hopefully) commencing in early March, the season is still not a certainty.
A lot can happen from now until then, or it could also stay the same until a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public.
But it’s not hard to keep the kids motivated despite a season of uncertainty.
“They were just excited to be out there and hungry to learn, that was the main thing,” Ellensburg High School football second-year head coach Jeff Zenisek said Thursday evening. “It wasn’t too hard to motivate them, let’s just say that. They were really biting at the bit to get going.”
Ellensburg football is amid its fourth week of practices during an allowable coaching period that originally ends Nov. 30 but was pushed to Dec. 19 due to many schools unable to practice because of respective county health metrics and school district decisions.
Restrictions are in place, of course, and pods are with four players and a coach. So, it’s nothing more than honing the fundamentals, especially with many seniors graduated and a litany of underclassmen participating.
“We’re just really working hard on the fundamentals,” Zenisek said. “We graduated so many last year. They went through all the drills and stuff, but familiarize with the drills and the play calling and all that after replacing a lot of bodies last year, starters and stuff.”
Zenisek said that Ellensburg, which practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, is averaging about 30 kids per practice, but roster roughly 60 total.
Ellensburg graduated 19 seniors last season, many of whom contributed greatly on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Bulldogs are going to miss a lot upfront including Bryce Messner (signed with Central Washington University), Tate Morris, Wyatt Nelson, Henry Rinehart and Logan Mallick.
Offensively, Ellensburg will need to fill the void at quarterback that 6-foot-5 lefty Ryan Ferguson manned last year and the running back duo of Dion Hardeman and Brenden Swanson.
“We’ll probably be a little bit different offense and a little bit different defense than we were last year based on personnel,” Zenisek said.
Sophomore Joe Bugni (JV QB) and junior Ryker Fortier (backup varsity QB) are next in line for the quarterback position, but both are currently in baseball practice.
“We didn’t mind what sport they were doing right now, it’s just a matter of getting them out there,” Zenisek said.