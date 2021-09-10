Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School football’s game scheduled for Friday at Class 4A Davis was rescheduled to 4 p.m. Saturday in Ellensburg due to smoke in Yakima, according to EHS head coach Jeff Zenisek.

Davis (0-1 overall) fell 26-21 at Southridge of the Class 3A/4A Mid-Columbia District Sept. 3 in Kennewick. Ellensburg (0-1) dropped its opener to Royal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.