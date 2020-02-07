Toppenish takes a 60-point lead into Day 2 of the CWAC District 5-6 Tournament, but that’s expected from the top-ranked program in the Washington Wrestling Report all-class rankings.
But at this point in the season, it’s about wrestling well in arguably one of the premier wrestling conferences in the state, live to fight another day if you will and the CWAC came out slugging. Othello’s (115) right there behind second-place Selah (116). Ellensburg (87) is not quite as deep as the top three, but holding its own in fourth place with the majority of the action yet to come.
The Bulldogs have four wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals and competed well in spots on Day 1.
Christian Davis (120), Francisco Ayala (132), Lorenzo Gonzalez (160) and Henry Rinehart (182) all advanced to the semifinals where they are guaranteed a place. But only the top 5 in each weight class advance to the 2A Region 4 Tournament next week in Spokane.
“It’s a battle. I thought we wrestled real good today. It’s always tough wrestling, but the kids went out and were going for it,” second-year head coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “We had a couple of kids battle back. Jacob Bacon pinned a kid in the last three seconds to stay alive.”
Bacon had an epic battle in his first match of the day at 126 pounds. The Bulldog sophomore trailed Xavier Acevedo of Wapato 9-1 going into the third period, but caught Acevedo early and put him on his back. Bacon collected the near-fall points, but Acevedo wiggled free and looked like he might survive 9-4 with time ticking down.
Bacon regained control and put Acevedo on his back and got the pin with three seconds left.
“All you can do is keep working, no matter what the score is. You should always keep trying,” said Bacon, who went 1-1 on the day. “I didn’t have much left in the tank in the third, but I knew he didn’t either and he spent it all trying to get off his back. Once I caught him again I was good.”
Dale Fjellstad stayed alive in the consolation bracket in the 152-pound bracket with a nice pin over Jaime Tovar of Grandview.
“All I can do is take each match as it comes and keep working as hard as I can,” he said. “Wrestling with confidence helps and trusting all the work you put in over the year. I really enjoyed the pin today.
Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The finals are expected to go around 5 p.m.
106 — Jack Eylar 1-1
120 – Christian Davis pins Angel Martinez, Prosser, :38
126 – Jacob Bacon 1-1
132 – Francisco Ayala pins Gabe Fjellsted :09
138 – Wade Weaver 0-1; Jose Lynch 1-1
145 – Cole Weaver 1-1
152 – Jackson Utter 0-2; Dale Faubion 1-1
160 – Lorenzo Gonzalez pinned Brian Olivera, Ephrata, 3:15
170 – Richard Wellington 1-1
182 – Henry Rinehart pinned Alexis Espindola, 3:56