Imagine where Julianne Child, Bel Montes, Carsyn Arlt, Lainee Joyce and Kate Laurent would be if not for a two-year WIAA Track & Field Championships COVID-19 wait.
The freshman, juniors and seniors made the most of their re-opened spring, writing new Ellensburg High School records and winning the Class 2A girls’ 400-meter relay crown after none of the five made the trip in 2019.
“I think it’s really good that we got to go back to state this year,” said Joyce, a United States Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.) commitment who, with Child, Montes and Arlt, won the Bulldog girls’ first relay title since 1995 in 50.81 seconds Saturday at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma. “We didn’t get to have state the last two years, so it’s been a really exciting thing to experience, especially for seniors like me and Kate, who won’t get to get it again. A lot of us haven’t raced consecutively like that for three days, and it was just a really cool thing to experience and something to challenge ourselves with.”
Laurent, set to begin her cross country career at Oregon State University this fall, ran to her latest Ellensburg all-time bests with second-place state finishes in the 1,600 run (4:58.48) and 3,200 run (10:46.23) Saturday after setting the 2,000 run record (6:48.45) at the season-opening Eisenhower Jamboree March 12 in Yakima.
“It was pouring rain all three days, so we just kind of put up with it and did what we usually do despite the weather,” Laurent said. “It was just a cool experience going together and getting to enjoy it because it’s my last year, so I just felt like taking it all in.”
She also wrote a new Bulldog girls’ 2,000 relay record (5:40.44) with Montes, Joyce and Holly Fromherz at the Eisenhower Jamboree.
“It was also my first state because I’m an exchange student, so it was very cool,” said Montes, from Spain. “The stadium was huge and at some points it was overwhelming, but it was fun to watch all the people and competitors that were there, and also to see all the effort that we put in this whole year.”
Laurent, Fromherz, Child and Joyce continued with the 4,000 relay record (12:46.64) at the Pasco Invite April 16.
“I’d just met everybody because I’m a freshman, so it was really cool and I love all these people so much,” Child said.
Arlt is first in Bulldog girls’ 200 dash history with her 25.83 at the Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Spokane League Regionals May 20 in Ephrata.
“We didn’t really know what going into state was going to be like,” Arlt said. “We haven’t seen these people for about three years, so it was kind of cool seeing how much everyone had improved and how far they came. I feel like we’re able to handle the pressure very well.”