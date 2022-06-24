Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Girls' Basketball Club won the June 19-21 University of Montana Team Camp championship game against a Lake City (Couer d'Alene, Idaho) team in Missoula.

Tim Ravet coached the girls to 7-0 against teams from Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming as activities included planning and executing situational plays, team bonding and a winning skit.

Twelve girls participated on the team.

