The Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team’s first WIAA Class 2A championship thrill has given way to a coaching vacancy three months later.
The Bulldogs beat Burlington-Edison in March at the Yakima Valley SunDome and, following news that Jeff Whitney will not return this winter, Ellensburg High offered the position to Ryan Robertson of Chehalis’ WF West High and planned to introduce him in the first week of June before he withdrew.
Robertson, who teaches social studies, led the Bearcat boys’ program for 13 years prior to stepping down in 2015, having made the Class 2A tournament three years in a row between 2006 and an eighth-place finish in 2008. He and WF West won the Evergreen Conference in 2013 before coming away 0-21 in 2014-15.
In light of the reversal, EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer confirmed that the coaching search begins again and that there will be no Ellensburg High-hosted summer workouts.
“We are the state championship team and the only team that isn’t running a summer program,” said Craig Leishman, father of Rylee Leishman, an All-Central Washington Athletic Conference Second Team guard who returns as a senior with forwards Quinn Rogel and Class 2A All-Tournament Second Team pick Olivia Anderson and post Rebecca Johnson in 2022-23.
Jamison Philip became an All-CWAC First Team guard in her freshman season returns for her sophomore season. All-Tournament Most Valuable Player Dylan Philip and All-Tournament Second Team selection Katie Blume graduated this spring.
Ellensburg has finished seventh or better in the state 10 times since taking fourth in Class 3A in 2005-06, and has made the trip 18 times since coming up sixth in Class 4A in 1973-74.
Craig Leishman said he’s one of many, including players, who favor Whitney’s assistant coach Dom Hunter or Tim Ravet, who won 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 Class 2B boys’ championships at Kittitas Secondary School, for the job, and wonder what the criteria were for Robertson’s hire and which individuals’ input goes into the Ellensburg High hiring process.