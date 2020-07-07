Jeff Whitney, the coaching staff, and the rest of the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team had been eyeing the month of June since early March.
June was supposed to provide a slate full of games that included four tournaments and Oregon State University team camp. Nearly 40 games would have been played along with practices and mindfulness training in between.
But the coronavirus said otherwise.
“Especially for us with Brinley (Hagemeier) graduating, we’re moving a new point guard into that position,” head coach Whitney said. “And then you’re moving some people that were down at JV up. We’re moving people around and that’s what summer is for. Summer is to make those adjustments so when we get into fall ball and into the regular season, we have those things kind of already worked out.”
The 2019-20 Central Washington Athletic Conference champs were young, and a lack of competition in the CWAC with minimal non-league games didn’t help Ellensburg when it came to regionals and state. The Bulldogs were the No. 2 seed before losing to No. 7 W.F. West in regionals, missing out on a first-round bye.
But with the heavy schedule in June and Whitney emphasizing the importance of Ellensburg vying against high-caliber teams, it would have better equipped Ellensburg the following season. The Edmonds tournament, Whitney said, would have been included the state’s best from all classifications.
“That was going to be a good one for us,” Whitney said.
With Kittitas County in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Washington reopening plan, Whitney has submitted a “safety plan” so the Bulldogs can have individual skill training in July. It hasn’t been approved yet, as there’s a diligent process with the approval by Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, the school board and lawyers, but it could be approved in the next two weeks or so, according to Whitney.
“There’s no guarantee,” he said. “The good thing is that the WIAA has extended the individual time we can have with our players into August now. That’s a help, to at least get some skill-building going. All we’re able going to be salvage from the high school level is get them in skill-building and just start talking to them about the things we’re expecting next season.”
If approved, masks will be required by all coaches and players. Ellensburg can have three to a group and players will have to use their own ball. If players are using the team’s equipment, it needs to be sanitized before and after each workout.
“There’s a lot of things other than just opening the doors,” Whitney said.
While high school summer basketball is on hold, Whitey said five of the girls are currently playing select (Dylan Philip, Rylee Leishman, Olivia Anderson, Katie Blume and Kaelynn Smith). As a team, Ellensburg meets Tuesdays on a Zoom call with Whitney’s wife, Katrina, for mindfulness training (mental positivity exercises), which they’ve done the last year and a half.
“Just to bring them together, share things of what’s going on and where we’re at and what’s happening,” Whitney said.
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb