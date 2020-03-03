The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team has returned to the state tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season (fifth place).
After a regional loss to W.F. West last Saturday, the Bulldogs missed out on a first round bye — and also took their first loss of the season. So, the No. 2 seed instead will play at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday versus Liberty (Issaquah) at the Yakima SunDome.
No. 15 Liberty played in a loser-out game versus No. 10 Fife and won easily, 46-27. Liberty outscored Fife 19-4 in the third quarter.
Liberty is 18-7 and have won its last four games. According to Max Preps, its leading scorer is junior Devynn Warns, averaging 18.3 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Junior Brooke Anderson, who averages 6.5 points per game, led the team with 18 in Liberty's win over Fife.
"Not much," EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said after the loss Saturday what he knew about the Bulldogs next opponent. I'll go home tonight and start watching film. ... By tomorrow night, I'll have a better idea on them."
The winner won't have an easy matchup in the quarterfinal round as it will play No. 1 Lynden on Thursday that's lost just one game on the season.