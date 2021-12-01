Ellensburg girls’ basketball whips past Wenatchee By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Bulldogs sophomore guard Kavara Jones (1) takes control of a loose ball against Wenatchee sophomore guard Natalie Boles (23) Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman guard Jamison Philip (12) directs the offense against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32) secures a rebound against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD The Ellensburg High girls' basketball team beat Wenatchee for the second time in 2021 Tuesday. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard/forward Quinn Rogel (22) pushes the ball up the court against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41) looks for a pass against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) chases a loose ball against Wenatchee sophomore guard Natalie Boles (23) Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) goes up for a layup against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard/forward Quinn Rogel (22) fights for a loose ball against Wenatchee Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs girls' basketball team took care of the Class 4A Panthers again Tuesday.Ellensburg turned Wenatchee turnovers into a new season-high score and a 79-15 home win.“We’re not really trapping, it’s more man-to-man right now to make sure we move our hands and feet without fouling,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Whitney said. “Sometimes when you just do man-to-man pressing there’s a lot of grabbing that goes on, so we’re trying to eliminate that, and I think as we get better and deeper we’ll be adding some traps.” Ellensburg (2-0 overall) improved on its previous high set in a 70-15 home defeat of Wenatchee’s Big 9 Conference rival Eastmont Saturday, and the 64-point advantage was the Bulldogs’ biggest since they beat the same Panthers 68-11 on the road May 25.“You are responsible for that person you are guarding without fouling, because in the first game we went through the middle of the third and fourth quarter with 16 fouls, and they kept turning around and getting foul, foul, foul, foul,” Whitney said.Ellensburg is off to a 148-30 scoring advantage this winter, and improved to 12-2 in 2021 while Wenatchee dropped to 0-9.Jamison Philip’s left-corner 3-pointer tied the high score of the young season at 70 to end the third quarter Tuesday, and her next triple broke it moments into the fourth. Rylee Leishman and Dylan Philip also sank two of Ellensburg’s seven 3s, and Kavara Jones hit another.Dylan Philip (22 points), Leishman (18), Jamison Philip (15) and Katie Blume (12) all reached double digits, and Kavara Jones (five), Layne Rogel (three), Quinn Rogel (two) and Becca Johnson (two) advanced the effort.“We’ve got 10 girls right now, and we’re still moving around,” Whitney said. “Sometimes you move one kid one time and they come in and play and you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ You see all our freshmen, and they just keep pushing.”Next for Ellensburg is a trip to Sammamish (1-0) of the Class 2A KingCo Athletic Conference, which beat visiting Class 1A Eastside Preparatory School (Kirkland) 53-13 Tuesday, scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Bellevue.The Redhawks are 7-2 in 2021.“I don’t know a ton about them because anything you’ve watched in 24 months, you’re probably not going to get anything accurate,” Whitney said. “I’m excited: It’s nice to actually have a preseason — we’ve never ever really ever had a preseason, we’ve always had one game and then right into league because our league was so big. It’s weird now taking on seven, eight, nine teams in the preseason, kind of like what Gonzaga’s doing: They’re getting to play a lot of different teams, and they’re not playing the same teams they’re playing in league, so it helps them. We’re going to have better teams like Moses Lake, La Salle, Zillah and Tenino, and they all have kids who can play.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Wenatchee Sport Basketball League Dylan Philip Rylee Leishman Preseason Kavara Jones Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryMissing Mississippi man found deceasedREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter