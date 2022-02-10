Senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41), freshman guard Jamison Philip (12), senior guard Dylan Philip (3), senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32), junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) and the Bulldogs will see Prosser in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.
Senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41), freshman guard Jamison Philip (12), senior guard Dylan Philip (3), senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32), junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) and the Bulldogs will see Prosser in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.
Senior guard Dylan Philip (3) shoots a 3-pointer in the Bulldogs’ Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal against Grandview Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs junior forward/post Olivia Anderson (23) and junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) get back on defense in their Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal against Grandview Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
Senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32) contends for a rebound against Grandview junior wing/post Natalee Trevino (21) in the Bulldogs' Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
Senior guard Dylan Philip (3) finishes at the rim against Grandview junior wing Jazmine Richey (30) in the Bulldogs’ Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
No one has stopped the three-peat Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School basketball girls this winter, but second-seed Prosser is the next to try.
The Bulldogs (21-0 overall) are scheduled to host 6-foot All-CWAC First Team senior forward Halle Wright and the Mustangs (16-5), whom they beat 48-31 on the road Jan. 31 and 65-38 at home Feb. 4, in the CWAC Tournament championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ellensburg quick-stepped fourth-seeded Grandview (10-11) with a 22-6 first-quarter lead in a 65-41 semifinal win Thursday, while Prosser survived third-seeded Othello (13-8) in a 59-52 home win.
The championship winner qualifies for a Feb. 25-26 regional game, and regional victors advance to the Class 2A state championships March 2-5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
In the CWAC Tournament, Ellensburg has won by 40 points (61.8-21.8) per game while the Mustangs pull away by 9.4 (54.5-45.1).
Jamison Philip led all scorers with 16 points against Grandview Thursday, and Rylee Leishman (12) and Dylan Philip (11) followed while junior wing/post Natalee Trevino and junior guard Catalina Castro went for 13 and 12 Greyhound points.