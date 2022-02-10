Support Local Journalism


No one has stopped the three-peat Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School basketball girls this winter, but second-seed Prosser is the next to try.

The Bulldogs (21-0 overall) are scheduled to host 6-foot All-CWAC First Team senior forward Halle Wright and the Mustangs (16-5), whom they beat 48-31 on the road Jan. 31 and 65-38 at home Feb. 4, in the CWAC Tournament championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ellensburg quick-stepped fourth-seeded Grandview (10-11) with a 22-6 first-quarter lead in a 65-41 semifinal win Thursday, while Prosser survived third-seeded Othello (13-8) in a 59-52 home win.

The championship winner qualifies for a Feb. 25-26 regional game, and regional victors advance to the Class 2A state championships March 2-5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

In the CWAC Tournament, Ellensburg has won by 40 points (61.8-21.8) per game while the Mustangs pull away by 9.4 (54.5-45.1).

Jamison Philip led all scorers with 16 points against Grandview Thursday, and Rylee Leishman (12) and Dylan Philip (11) followed while junior wing/post Natalee Trevino and junior guard Catalina Castro went for 13 and 12 Greyhound points.

ELLENSBURG 65, GRANDVIEW 41

Thursday at Ellensburg High School

GRA 6 8 11 16 — 41

ELL 22 12 14 17 — 65

