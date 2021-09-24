Ellensburg girls’ cross country runs away with CWAC Meet 1 By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One by one by one by one, Kate Laurent, Rylee Leishman, Elaine Joyce and Holly Fromherz helped the Bulldog girls leave Ephrata, Othello and East Valley in the dust.The respective Ellensburg High School senior, junior, senior and junior finished first, second, third and fourth in 18 minutes, 45.74 seconds, 21:07.24, 21:11.43 (a personal record) and 21:28.84 at the first Central Washington Athletic Conference meet of the fall Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course in Soap Lake.“These are scored as dual meets, with girls beating all teams to go 3-0 for the meet, taking the first four places,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “The girls ran well, especially Rylee and Elaine. Kate was blazing the trail out front, as she has all season.” The girls ran away with 16 points to Ephrata’s 53, Othello’s 64 and East Valley’s 101.Emma Beachy (sixth, PR, 22:32.49) and Eva Herion (ninth, 22:44.4) joined the foursome in the top 10. In the boys’ race, Chase Perez (PR, 17:14.27) followed first-place East Valley sophomore Nicolas Spencer (17:01.58) across the finish line as Ellensburg’s boys (37) just missed Ephrata (35) for first.Jeremy Wallace (fifth, PR, 17:23.92), Mac Steele (seventh, PR, 17:45.57) and Kaden Mattson (ninth, PR, 18:12.8) helped to outnumber Tigers runners in the top 10, but Ephrata sophomores Aidan Devine (third, 17:16.51) and Hans Roberts (fourth, 17:22.46), freshman Isaiah Ahrend (sixth, 17:30.68) and sophomore Hayden Malone (10th, 18:14.07) set their average finish just a bit too high.“With runners finishing within seconds of each other, it was about as close as a dual meet can get,” Hashimoto said. “We’ve seen Ephrata three times this year, and this is the closest we’ve gotten. They have a good and young boys’ team, so we will push each other all year and for years to come. All the boys ran well today. The boys easily defeated both East Valley and Othello to set a 2-1 record for the afternoon."East Valley (64 points) and Othello (99) ended up respective third and fourth.Next for the Bulldogs is the 20-high-school-team Sunfair Invitational scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Oct. 2 at Franklin Park in Yakima. 