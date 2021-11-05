Ellensburg girls' cross country wins third CWAC championship in a row; Perez, Wallace, Steele make state individually By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg sophomore Mac Steele ran to ninth in a personal-best 16 minutes, 31 seconds for ninth at the Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 30 at the Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course in Yakima. Courtesy of Rob Fraser Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High School girls are running to the WIAA Cross Country Class 2A State Championships today at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco with their third Central Washington Athletic Conference crown in a row.Kate Laurent is the new twice-defending Central Washington Athletic Conference Runner of the Year after acing her three-mile run in 17 minutes, 58 seconds at the CWAC Championships Oct. 30 at the Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course in Yakima.Holly Fromherz (second, 19:56), Rylee Leishman (fourth, 20:13), Emma Beachy (fifth in a personal-best 20:29) and Elaine Joyce (sixth, PR 20:31) joined her on the all-CWAC first team, and Margaret Hudson (ninth, PR 21:01) and Esther Selby (13th, PR 21:15) are second-teamers. "It was a good team race," said Ellensburg’s Jeff Hashimoto, named CWAC Coach of the Year. "The girls are fit and ready to go."The Bulldogs girls left their conference rivals in the dust with 18 points ahead of Sportsmanship award winner Selah (62), Othello (79), Ephrata (103) and Prosser (116), and enter the state 5,000-meter final scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.The girls came up second to Anacortes in the virtual 2020 meet, in which qualifiers ran on their home courses due to COVID-19 concerns, after getting the better of Bellingham for their first state title in 2019. Laurent, Fromherz, Leishman and Joyce will make their respective fourth, third, third and second state trips with new qualifiers Beachy, Hudson and Selby.Onto boys’ state as individuals are Chase Perez, Jeremy Wallace and Mac Steele for the respective second, second and first time after running what Hashimoto called their career-best races, and Steele ran "the race of his life."Perez, an all-conference first-team runner, made it fifth in a personal-best 16:18 at the CWAC Championships, and Wallace (eighth, PR 16:26) and Steele (ninth, PR 16:31) earned second-team recognition.Theo Dittmer (17th, 17:28) and Joseph Fromherz (19th, PR 17:33) are honorable mentions, and Ruben Munguia (27th, 17:53) and Trevor Wolfenbarger (37th, PR 18:44) followed as Selah won the boys' meet with 40 points ahead of Ephrata (56), which just barely beat Ellensburg (58)."The boys were third in a very close race for two team berths to state,” Hashimoto said. "The boys were third in a very close race for two team berths to state," Hashimoto said. "We've been chasing Ephrata all year: They were much better than us at our opening meets, but those boys have done a great job closing the gap. To come so close is tough, but also amazing considering how far these boys have come." 