After winning a league title with a 10-2 record, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team was well-represented on the CWAC all-league team, with three first team selections, one second team selection, and one honorable mention player.
Leading the way were guards Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman and forward Olivia Anderson on the first team, the team's three leading scorers.
Earning the other honors were starters Katie Blume, who was placed on the second team, and Kiadyn Whitney, who earned honorable mention.
Head coach Jeff Whitney was named coach of the year.
MVP: Halle Wright, Prosser
Coach of the year: Jeff Whitney, Ellensburg
First team: Dylan Philip, Ellensburg; Ashlynn Sylve, East Valley; Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg; Natalee Trevino, Grandview; Karina Hibbitt, East Valley; Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg
Second team: Jazmine Richey, Grandview; Alexis Harris, Prosser; Katie Blume, Ellensburg; Sydney Wells, Selah; Catalina Castro, Grandview; Leila Taylor, Prosser, Malia Cortes, Prosser
Honorable mention: Bryana Barry, East Valley; Emily Wright, East Valley; Kiadyn Whitney, Ellensburg; Jayden Horton, Selah; Kieryann Mattson, Selah; Destinee Medina, Grandview