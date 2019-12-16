It wasn’t an easy week of games for the Ellensburg High School girls, as the Bulldogs easily played three of the top teams in the CWAC this past week in Grandview, Prosser, and Wapato high schools — that all made districts last season.
After defeating Grandview on Tuesday then Prosser on Friday night on the road, 50-45, Ellensburg quickly turned around hosting a 3:30 p.m. game versus Wapato.
The Bulldogs defeated Wapato, 61-45, on Saturday at EHS gymnasium to win their fifth straight.
“This week we were hoping to go 3-0, that was our goal,” said Ellensburg head coach Jeff Whitney. “I’m proud of the girls that we’ve gotten this far.”
Ellensburg (5-0) was led by sophomore Dylan Philip who notched 21 points after scoring 21 points less than 24 hours earlier.
The Bulldogs scored early and often with a couple of baskets as the Bulldogs made their first 7-of-8 — two from deep — to grab a 15-3 lead with five different girls scoring. Defensively, Ellensburg held Wapato to 2-of-13 (both 3s) to lead 19-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“I think we set the tone early right from the get-go, and that was our goal,” Whitney said. “And we said we’re going to come out in our zone. We’re going to try and press and get them a little off guard. I think that sets the whole night for me.”
It’s been the opposite of the previous four games, as the Bulldogs labeled themselves as a second-half team. But not Saturday.
“We seem to be the second half (team),” Whitney said. “We stay around in the first half, then we seem to pick up in the third quarter. So, we’re trying to do it from the beginning to the end. That’s kind of our goal right now.”
Wapato (2-3) went on a quick 4-0 run, but baskets from Maddie Kennedy-Colson and Dylan Philip extended the Bulldogs lead, 23-10.
Smith later hit consecutive 3s and the Bulldogs went into halftime leading 31-16.
Wapato trimmed the Bulldogs lead to 12 early in the third quarter, but that’s as close as it would get the rest of the contest. Ellensburg went up by 21 points entering the final quarter.
The large cushion gave Whitney to test out a few different sets on offense.
“We were able to do some things that we haven’t done lately,” he said. “We have a big enough lead so we can use some things that are hard to do in practice.”
Sophomore Kaelynn Smith finished with 15 points on three 3s, and junior Kami Hartrick had six points.
Nine different players scored for Ellensburg.
Wapato’s junior Nyah Alvarado tallied 18 points with three 3-pointers.
NEXT UP
Ellensburg hosts Eisenhower at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.