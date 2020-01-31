The No. 1 ranked team in 2A proved its worth on Friday night.
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team, who has yet to be defeated, drubbed Quincy High School 57-15.
With Lynden High School (15-1, 8-1) falling to Lynden Christian on Thursday, Ellensburg (17-0, 15-0 CWAC) jumped into the top spot in the RPI rankings with three games remaining on its regular season schedule.
After making its first three shots, the Bulldogs went into a slight lull but managed a 12-6 lead after the conclusion of the first quarter.
Quincy (4-13, 2-13 CWAC) evened the game 6-6 with all six points coming from sophomore Emily Wurl. Ellensburg, however, forced seven turnovers and sophomore Dylan Philip scored the next six points for the Bulldogs.
Ellensburg commenced the second quarter with a 15-2 spurt. After sophomore Katie Blume hit 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, the Bulldogs hit their next 5-of-6 shots to extend their lead 28-8.
Ellensburg went into the half up 29-10.
The Bulldogs held Quincy to just two points in the third quarter, and they were on a pair of freebies from Wurl.
Philip, the Bulldogs leading scorer, notched back-to-back steals and turned them into points to push the Bulldogs lead 33-12.
Philip’s and most of the starters’ night was finished after the end of the third quarter in which the Bulldogs were ahead 43-12. Philip led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Freshman Olivia Anderson had 12 points (6 from beyond the arc) — all in the fourth quarter. Senior Brinley Hagemeier tallied six.
The No. 1 defense in the CWAC (37.6 points per game) held Quincy to its second-lowest points in a game. Quincy’s lowest came against Prosser in a 66-13 loss.
Wurl led Quincy with 10 points.
NEXT UP
Ellensburg travels to Othello (0-17, 0-15 CWAC) for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off today.