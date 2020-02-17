The route was quite a bit easier, but the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team has returned to the CWAC district championship for the second consecutive season.
This isn’t the same team that had to fight its way through three wins to earn a bid to the district championship versus Grandview that ended in a 54-52 loss last year.
This was a team that flew through the regular season without losing a single game, coined itself as one of the best in the state, and earned two byes before having to play Toppenish in the semifinal on Saturday at Central Washington University which ended in a 71-52 win.
After the Bulldogs fell in the cross-over game to East Valley (Spokane) to miss the state playoffs in the 2018-19 season, Ellensburg knew it could take it to new heights for the coming years especially with not losing a single senior.
“I think we proved ourselves around the state now that our young kids are ready to take the next step,” EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said after the loss to East Valley (Spokane).
And they sure did, but now it’s going to take one more game to reach another objective: the state playoffs, which Ellensburg hasn’t been to since 2016 when it fell in the semifinals to Lynden, 37-34.
No. 1 Ellensburg will have to go through No. 2 East Valley (Yakima) when the two teams meet at the Yakima SunDome at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday. East Valley (Yakima) happened to hand the Bulldogs one of their toughest battles this season as it came down to the final minute, but freshman Rylee Leishman hit two timely 3-pointers for Ellensburg to hold on for a 49-43 triumph.
Now returning to the district championship, the Bulldogs have the experience from last season to build off of.
“It’s nice because we now know what it is like,” Whitney said. “We have better experience from the coaches all the way down. I think that now gives us a week to prepare for one team.”
Said sophomore Dylan Philip: “I think we’re a lot more prepared, which is really good. And we’re a lot deeper, which will help us when we’re putting people in off the bench.”
Ellensburg has a formidable bench rotation, and perhaps the best-kept secret is 6-foot-4 freshman Olivia Anderson who’s only appeared in the fourth quarter in drubbing victories.
But that changed on Saturday when Anderson subbed in the lineup with over two minutes remaining in the first quarter with Ellensburg and Toppenish even at 10-10. Immediately she blocked a shot and then scored on back-to-back possessions for a 16-10 lead at the end of the first.
She went scoreless in the second but notched seven points in the third that included a 3 to extend the Bulldogs lead 51-32. She finished the contest with 11 points along with two blocks.
“Now that JVs done, she’s got more quarters to play,” Whitney said. “We’re just starting to see the beginning of what she is — she’s going to be special. And it’s going to help us now our run because she’s as fast as most guards.”
Anderson’s height and speed will also immensely help in Ellensburg’s notable 1-3-1 defense. With her on top of the zone, she can force lob passes and deflections.
Ellensburg switched its defensive scheme at times throughout the game. Leading by 10 at the half, Ellensburg began with man-to-man defense but eventually went back to a 1-3-1 zone.
“We get bigger because we wanted to try to force some lob passes,” Whitney said.
Stats versus Toppenish: Brinley Hagemeier 16, Dylan Philip 16, Katie Blume 14, Oliva Anderson 11, Kaelynn Smith 7.