It’s like clockwork for the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team.
Another opponent, another win.
The Bulldogs rolled Ephrata High School on Saturday at EHS gymnasium 71-41 to remain perfect at 16-0, 14-0 in conference play.
The win also solidified the No. 2 ranked team in RPI a CWAC league championship with four games remaining on the schedule.
East Valley (Yakima) and Prosser both sit at 10-4, so even if Ellensburg were to somehow lose the last four games (two against Quincy and Othello who have a combined two conference wins) and EV or Prosser won out, the Bulldogs already secured the tiebreaker as they swept both teams 2-0.
With that, EHS receives the No. 1 seed into Districts.
“After last year, we held the No. 1 spot for so long. And then we had a week where we lost three games and then we took off from there and had to go the hard route,” EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said. “We said ‘look, we want to be the No. 1 seed, we want to be able to play at Central, and we want to be able to control our own destiny. We don’t want to wait and see what would happen.’”
Ellensburg didn’t have its typical fast pace start that puts opponents in a precipitous hole.
Instead, the Bulldogs led 6-5 until freshman Rylee Leishman knocked down a 3 and sophomore Dylan Philip added a fast break bucket after a steal, 11-5. Ephrata (4-12, 3-11 CWAC) hit three free throws and trailed by three at the end of the first quarter.
But as expected, Ellensburg’s offense kicked into gear with a 14-0 run to begin the second quarter. Junior Kami Hartrick made all four free throws, senior Brinley Hagemeier had a pair of baskets, and so did sophomore Katie Blume.
Ephrata didn’t score until 2:05 left in the quarter, as Peyton Follett made 1-of-2 from the line, 25-9.
“I think we’ve had finals the last two days and just had a road trip last night,” Whitney said of the slow start. “And I think Ephrata played a real nice zone, they spread their 2-3 out. And in the beginning, we weren’t attacking it, we were just settling for a jump shot. Whereas I thought as we started getting to the middle, that opened some shots for us on the outside.”
Ellensburg went into halftime up 30-11.
Philip led the Bulldogs with 15 points on the night. Nine of those points came in the fourth quarter — or in the matter of a minute or two — as she scored on four straight possessions.
Hagemeier notched 12 points and Leishman and junior Aucklyn Ness both scored nine — all on 3s.
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs host Quincy at 5:45 p.m. Friday.