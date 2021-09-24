EHSgsoccerEphrata

Bulldogs freshman forward Jamison Philip (10) scored 24th- and 80th-minute goals against Ephrata Thursday in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

The Bulldogs are on fire since dropping their season opener to Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Selah.

Ellensburg High Schools girls’ soccer team shut out visiting Ephrata 7-0 Thursday for its fourth win in as many games.

“Against Selah we did it to ourselves,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland, whose side is on a 20-4 scoring run since.

Ellensburg (4-1 overall, 2-1 CWAC), with the Bulldogs football team cheering from the sidelines in the first half, led 4-0 at the break, netted its most goals and pitched its second shutout in three games since it won 6-0 at Class 1A La Salle Sept. 18 in Union Gap.

Ephrata (2-4-1, 1-3) suffered its fourth shutout in a row and allowed its most goals since it fell 7-0 at home to Class 3A Eastmont in March.

Reagan Messner stopped the Tigers’ early through passes into her keeper’s box, and Dylan Philip’s fifth-minute goal put Ellensburg ahead.

The Bulldogs scored again in the 10th minute, and Jamison Philip’s 24th-minute shot from the goal line went up, in and over Ephrata keeper Alivia Helaas.

Anna Engeland’s 29th-minute shot from the top of the box hit the back of the net, and Ellensburg connected on the same shot in the 41st before Melissa Sanchez pulled the feat in the 44th.

Lillyana Hammond stopped a 62nd-minute Tiger drive into the box, and Jamison Philip knocked in her second goal with a rebound off the right post in the keeper’s box just before the final horn.

Next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Othello (3-3, 1-2), which fell 3-1 in Selah Thursday, scheduled for noon Saturday.

