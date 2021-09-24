Ellensburg girls’ soccer blanks Ephrata BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs freshman forward Jamison Philip (10) scored 24th- and 80th-minute goals against Ephrata Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs are on fire since dropping their season opener to Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Selah.Ellensburg High Schools girls’ soccer team shut out visiting Ephrata 7-0 Thursday for its fourth win in as many games.“Against Selah we did it to ourselves,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland, whose side is on a 20-4 scoring run since. Ellensburg (4-1 overall, 2-1 CWAC), with the Bulldogs football team cheering from the sidelines in the first half, led 4-0 at the break, netted its most goals and pitched its second shutout in three games since it won 6-0 at Class 1A La Salle Sept. 18 in Union Gap.Ephrata (2-4-1, 1-3) suffered its fourth shutout in a row and allowed its most goals since it fell 7-0 at home to Class 3A Eastmont in March. Reagan Messner stopped the Tigers’ early through passes into her keeper’s box, and Dylan Philip’s fifth-minute goal put Ellensburg ahead.The Bulldogs scored again in the 10th minute, and Jamison Philip’s 24th-minute shot from the goal line went up, in and over Ephrata keeper Alivia Helaas.Anna Engeland’s 29th-minute shot from the top of the box hit the back of the net, and Ellensburg connected on the same shot in the 41st before Melissa Sanchez pulled the feat in the 44th.Lillyana Hammond stopped a 62nd-minute Tiger drive into the box, and Jamison Philip knocked in her second goal with a rebound off the right post in the keeper’s box just before the final horn.Next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Othello (3-3, 1-2), which fell 3-1 in Selah Thursday, scheduled for noon Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bulldogs Football Team Keeper Sport Football Jamison Philip Box Shot Shutout Season Opener Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championKittitas County lifts burn banProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townLecture will give insight to Thorp founding fathers and development of Ellensburg Animal HospitalSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standards Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter