After a nearly perfect season, the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team swept all the major individual CWAC league awards, and brought in nearly double-digit all-league selections.
The Bulldogs (11-0-1) swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, with Dylan Philip winning Offensive Player of the Year, Victoria Zimmerman winning Defensive Player of the Year, and Jim Engeland winning Coach of the Year.
Both Philip and Zimmerman also were first-team CWAC selections. Joining them on the first-team are defender Quinn Rogel, forward Blake Johnson and midfielder Maddy Snow.
On the second-team are midfielder Anna Engeland and defenders Kami Hartrick and Jami Nelson. The Bulldogs wrapped up their individual awards with defender Talea Gilbertson earning an honorable mention nod.
Overall, the Bulldogs had five first-team selections, three second-team selections, and one honorable mention for a total of nine players honored.