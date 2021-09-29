Ellensburg girls' soccer outshoots Grandview By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs senior forward Dylan Philip (14, right) scored 35th- and 51st-minute goals against Grandview Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team stretched its win streak to six games Tuesday.The Bulldogs turned a one-goal deficit against Grandview into a 4-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference home win.“We like to share the ball, but at certain times we battle and get stuck one-on-one,” said Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland, whose Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 4-1 CWAC) have scored at least four goals five times. “I think we’ve had five different girls score.” Greyhounds junior forward Brandy Martinez’ sixth-minute shot gave Ellensburg a scare as it struck the right post, but sophomore midfielder Amalia Carranza sank her 20th-minute penalty kick to right for the first goal the Bulldogs have allowed Grandview (2-5, 1-4) in 2021 after 7-0, 4-0 and 1-0 spring season wins.Martinez drove into a 22nd-minute one-on-one in the box with Reagan Messner, but Messner wrangled the shot in mid-air.Quinn Rogel knocked in a 25th-minute shot over Grandview junior defender Atziry Buenrostro from the top of the box off of Layne Rogel’s cross, and Dylan Philip’s 35th-minute goal inside the left shoulder of the Grandview box put Ellensburg up 2-1 at the break. Philip beat her defender again on the run at the top of the box and put it inside the right post in the 51st.Anna Engeland’s 55th-minute right baseline shot hit the top of the Greyhounds’ right post and ricocheted out, but her 60th-minute right-shoulder attempt went in.Philip’s 63rd-minute shot from top-center drew the middle of the top bar.Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC game at Prosser (4-3, 2-3), which fell 5-0 Tuesday in Selah, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.Ellensburg beat the Mustangs 7-0 and 3-0 in the spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg High School Dylan Philip Sport Football Post Amalia Carranza Bulldog Win Streak Penalty Kick Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxers Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter