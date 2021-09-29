EHSgsoccerGrandview

Bulldogs senior forward Dylan Philip (14, right) scored 35th- and 51st-minute goals against Grandview Tuesday in Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team stretched its win streak to six games Tuesday.

The Bulldogs turned a one-goal deficit against Grandview into a 4-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference home win.

“We like to share the ball, but at certain times we battle and get stuck one-on-one,” said Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland, whose Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 4-1 CWAC) have scored at least four goals five times. “I think we’ve had five different girls score.”

Greyhounds junior forward Brandy Martinez’ sixth-minute shot gave Ellensburg a scare as it struck the right post, but sophomore midfielder Amalia Carranza sank her 20th-minute penalty kick to right for the first goal the Bulldogs have allowed Grandview (2-5, 1-4) in 2021 after 7-0, 4-0 and 1-0 spring season wins.

Martinez drove into a 22nd-minute one-on-one in the box with Reagan Messner, but Messner wrangled the shot in mid-air.

Quinn Rogel knocked in a 25th-minute shot over Grandview junior defender Atziry Buenrostro from the top of the box off of Layne Rogel’s cross, and Dylan Philip’s 35th-minute goal inside the left shoulder of the Grandview box put Ellensburg up 2-1 at the break.

Philip beat her defender again on the run at the top of the box and put it inside the right post in the 51st.

Anna Engeland’s 55th-minute right baseline shot hit the top of the Greyhounds’ right post and ricocheted out, but her 60th-minute right-shoulder attempt went in.

Philip’s 63rd-minute shot from top-center drew the middle of the top bar.

Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC game at Prosser (4-3, 2-3), which fell 5-0 Tuesday in Selah, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ellensburg beat the Mustangs 7-0 and 3-0 in the spring.

