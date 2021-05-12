Trailing for the majority of the game, and for the first time all the season, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team was able to come back and beat East Valley on Tuesday, 44-38, Tuesday night.
It was an ugly beginning for the Bulldogs (4-0), who made just two baskets in the first quarter and trailed 18-15 at the half. Normally stalwart scorers, guards Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman were held to zero points at the break and were both in foul trouble.
Enter the Bulldogs' bench, which kept them in the game and made huge plays down the stretch to help them beat their rivals on the road. Senior Kami Hartrick, junior Maddie Kennedy, and freshman Kavara Jones made play after play, scoring 20 combined points to lead the way to the win.
Though sophomore Olivia Anderson ended up leading EHS with nine points and nine rebounds, both team-highs, it was Hartrick, in particular, who came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring most of her eight points down the stretch and hauling in six huge boards.
The Bulldogs will take on Prosser again this Saturday for their next game at home.
Anderson - 9 points/9 rebounds, Hartrick - 8 points/6 rebounds, Kennedy - 7 points/4 rebounds, Philip - 5 points/6 rebounds, Jones - 5 points, Leishman - 4 points, Whitney - 4 points/4 rebounds, Blume - 2 points/7 rebounds