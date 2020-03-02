YAKIMA — Ellensburg High School girls basketball coach Jeff Whitney knew coming into the matchup with W.F. West based off the film he watched, it didn’t look like it was a No. 7 seed.
The Bearcats looked and played as one of the best teams in the state.
W.F. West handed No. 2 Ellensburg its first loss of the season in regionals Saturday at Davis High School, 60-47.
“We finally get to play a really good team,” Whitney said. “They’re really good on both ends of the floor. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong. And we haven’t seen that in two years.”
Ellensburg (22-1) couldn’t find its shot versus W.F. West’s aggressive 2-3 zone defense. Whitney said the Bulldogs were rushing their shots because of the pressure W.F. West applied on their guards. The numbers spoke for itself after Ellensburg trailed 26-18 at the half while shooting 6-of-33 from the floor.
And despite notching seven steals in the first quarter, Ellensburg didn’t turn any of them into points with making only 2-of-18 with the lone 3s from sophomore Dylan Philip and freshman Olivia Anderson, 11-6.
“I felt like we had good looks, a lot of our shots didn’t fall,” senior Brinley Hagemeier said, who finished with a team-leading 15 points. “They’re obviously a lot bigger than we were. A lot of the time when we were trying to get into the paint we just got shut down. I think their size definitely played a factor, but I think we played hard.”
Not only was the poor shooting detrimental, but so was Ellensburg’s defensive rebounding as it allowed W.F. West to grab eight offensive boards which turned into many second-chance points. Size definitely played a factor there.
“I think rebounding was the biggest,” Whitney said. “We’re having to play defense too much.”
Ellensburg caught rhythm in the third quarter after Hagemeier scored the opening seven points, 30-25. After W.F. (18-6) extended its lead to seven, Philip scored the Bulldogs’ next five points which included an and-1 after notching one of her seven steals of the contest, 35-33.
But after the Bearcats took a 39-34 lead into the fourth, they went on a quick 7-0 spurt, scoring off each of the three Bulldog misses. W.F. West’s Taya McCallum scored five of those points to go along with her game-high of 17.
“It’s a game of runs,” Whitney said. “Once you get to this level in games of four or five points, you can’t give up six points in 35 seconds. I said it can’t be done because then you’re always treading water.”
While Ellensburg missed out on an opportunity to earn a first-round bye at the 2A state tournament at the Yakima SunDome, this wasn’t the worst time to take a loss.
And Ellensburg knows what it’s going to take going forward.
“We learned a lot about our team after playing this game,” Hagemeier said. “I think it was a good game for us before we go into the state tournament. We needed to play a team like that’s good, has a good starting five, solid bench.
“… We reflected on it for five to 10 minutes, then we’re letting it go. We can’t let it bury us because a week from now we could be playing in the championship game.”
Ellensburg faces No. 15 Liberty (Issaquah) at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Liberty defeated No. 10 Fife, 46-27. The winner will play No. 1 Lynden the following day.
Stats: Brinley Hagemeier 15 points; Olivia Anderson 10 points, 6 rebounds; Dylan Philip 9 points, 7 steals; Rylee Leishman 6 rebounds.