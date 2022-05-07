...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Bulldogs junior Carsyn Arlt won the girls’ 100- and 200-meter dashes in the fourth Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Thursday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg High School girls’ track and field team felt right at home in the fourth Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Thursday at Andreotti Field at EHS.
The Bulldog girls outperformed Othello 110-36 and Selah 92-58 in advance of the CWAC Championships scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 13 at Grandview High.
Carsyn Arlt won the girls’ 100-meter dash in a personal-record 12.65 seconds and the 200 dash in a personal-best 26.37 before she ran to first with Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce and Isabel Montes-Salamanca in the 400 relay (51.07) and the 800 relay (1:50.91).
Joyce won the 400 dash (1:01.75), Holly Fromherz won the 800 run (2:32.41), Rylee Leishman won the 3,200 (12:40.94), Abby Whitemarsh won the 100 hurdles (17.79), Sidalee Boast won the high jump (with a 4-foot, 4-inch PR) and Jocelyn Newschwander won the triple jump (at a PR of 32-2).
Kate Laurent won the 1,600 (5:31.83) and finished first with Brooke Seim, Fromherz and Joyce (4:21.09) in the 1,600 relay.
On the boys’ side, Ellensburg bested Othello 131-14 as Selah took an 89-56 edge.
Chase Perez won the 100 dash (PR, 11.12) and the 200 (23.17), Josh Boast won the 110 hurdles (15.86), the long jump (19-10) and the triple jump (40-11.5), and Richard Wellington won the discus (PR, 137-1).
In the Class 2A girls’ rankings, Arlt, a junior, is third in the 200 dash (26.37) to Sehome sophomore Jayda Darroch (26.07) and fourth in the 100 dash (12.65) to Tumwater freshman Ava Jones (12.38).
Laurent, a senior, is second in the 3,200 (10:48.37) to Shelton senior Alauna Carstens (10:47.76), third in the 800 run (2:21.24) to Sequim senior Riley Pyeatt (2:14.29) and third in the 1,600 (5:10.16) to Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund (5:04.10).
Child (a freshman), Joyce (a senior), Montes-Salamanca (a junior) and Arlt are second in the 400 relay (51.07) to Bellingham (50.82), and Brooke Seim (a sophomore), Fromherz (a junior), Laurent and Joyce are fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:12.76) to Sequim (4:09.59).
Boast, a junior, is fourth in the boys’ 110 hurdles (15.64) to Squalicum junior Andre Korbmacher (13.84).